Jennifer Lopez is an unquestionable icon of music and film, becoming one of the 21st century's most recognizable faces. In 2019, her legacy as a legend was cemented even further with the release of Hustlers, a neon-dazzling comedy-drama Lopez stars in and produces. Grossing an impressive $150 million worldwide upon release, the movie has since gone on to continue its upward trend of accumulating fans, with its recent run on Hulu showcasing newer audiences to the unabashed social commentary at its heart.

However, those in love with J-Lo and Hustlers might be in for a tough November, with it reported that the movie will leave Hulu at the end of the month on November 30. With just a few weeks left to indulge in this fast-paced feminist flick, it might be time to put on your heels, grab some popcorn, and load up Hulu before it's too late. If you don't quite make it in time, fear not, as it's also been reported that a series spinoff of the movie is in development at Lionsgate. For those yet to see Hustlers, here's a reminder of the synopsis:

"Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny's life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona -- the club's top money earner. Ramona soon shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the wealthy Wall Street clientele who frequent the club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back."

'Hustlers' Hasn't Lost an Ounce of its Charm

Image via STXfilms

Five years since its release, Hustlers is just as enjoyable. Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, the film is both thought-provoking and enthralling, with the cost of modern-day greed examined through a sparkling microscope. In fact, if anything, Hustlers feels even more relevant today than it once did, with each thematic beat resonating louder than the last. A female story through and through, Hustlers knows its audience and runs with it, turning into a powerful piece of unapologetic female liberation that explores the many feminist lenses through which stripping and sex work can be viewed, never labeling one as the singular correct answer. Adored by both the public and critics, one such reviewer, Collider's Perri Nemiroff, gushed over the film in her review following her original viewing at TIFF 2019, saying:

"Hustlers has everything going for it. It’s brimming with energy, has loads of spot-on comedic beats (Reinhart has one particular recurring joke that lands time and time again), it respects its characters and makes you think. If you’re looking for a great time at the movie theater that also boasts some real artistry and heart, Hustlers is undoubtedly one of the best options of the year."

Hustlers is reportedly leaving Hulu on November 30. You can still catch the movie on the streamer in the meantime.

