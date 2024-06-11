She's still Jenny from the block. Straight out of the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez is the trailblazer actress, singer, and entrepreneur who has redefined what it means to be an entertainer. While many know her for her chart-topping hits like “On the Floor” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” J.Lo has built quite an extensive acting portfolio since her breakthrough role with the 1997 musical hit Selena.

A familiar face in Hollywood, the singer’s versatile acting chops span from feel-good romcoms to intense thrillers, proving there’s no limit for this Jill of all trades. With over thirty feature films under her belt, Lopez has gifted audiences a cinematic legacy that’s hard to forget. From iconic roles to unexpected performances, these are the most rewatchable and enjoyable Jennifer Lopez movies. Time to take a trip down memory lane with one of the most dynamic stars in the biz.

10 ‘The Mother’ (2023)

Directed by Niki Caro

In The Mother, Lopez brings her action-thriller game as a former US Army operative turned assassin, known only as The Mother. Forced to give up her teenage daughter, Zoe (Lucy Paez), to foster care for her safety, The Mother’s life is a ticking time bomb of danger and secrecy. However, when ruthless assassins target Zoe, the once-hidden warrior re-emerges with a fierce, unyielding determination to protect her child, sparking the start of a mother’s unbreakable bond and vengeance-fueled resolve.

The Mother is a solid action effort from Netflix. Lopez showcases her versatility in her role, transforming from a shadowy figure to a lioness defending her cub. Bringing her action skills to the table, Lopez pushes through an adrenaline-fueled world of shootouts, high-speed chases, and brutal interrogations. While the plot may be clichéd and the villains can seem cartoonishly evil, Lopez makes The Mother a thrilling and emotional ride as she balances brutal action with maternal love.

9 ‘Shotgun Wedding’ (2022)

Directed by Jason Moore

Lopez has more than her fair share of great wedding-themed rom-coms, and Shotgun Wedding is the latest addition to her collection. The actress and Josh Duhamel light up the screen as Darcy and Tom, a couple about to have the wedding of their dreams on a beautiful island. Their big day takes a wild turn when a band of pirates crashes the festivities, taking everyone hostage. What starts as a dream wedding quickly spirals into an adrenaline-fueled adventure where Darcy and Tom must rescue their loved ones and somehow not strangle each other in the process.

Bringing their A-game, Lopez and Duhamel blend romantic sparks with comedic timing as they transform from a bickering husband-and-wife-to-be into an unstoppable rescue team. From lugging live grenades through the jungle to shooting shotguns off car roofs, their chemistry makes every outrageous scenario believable and entertaining. The chaos of it all makes Shotgun Wedding an entertaining re-watch from time to time, especially with Lopez accidentally blasting hairspray in Duhamel’s eyes and a madcap escape on a gold cart, offering good laughs at any given moment.

8 ‘Monster-in-Law’ (2005)

Directed by Robert Luketic

It’s a game of cat-and-mouse between Charlotte "Charlie" Cantilini (Lopez) and her future mother-in-law, Viola (Jane Fonda). Monster-in-Law follows Charlie, the haplessly loveless single who finally finds her Mr. Right, Dr. Kevin Fields (Michael Vartan). However, Charlie discovers that Viola is a walking nightmare. Freshly fried from her news anchor gig and teetering on the edge of a breakdown, Viola is determined not to lose anything else, including her son. With the help of her long-suffering assistant, Ruby (Wanda Sykes), Viola executes outlandish plots to break up the engaged couple. Charlie quickly realizes she’s in for the fight of her life and proceeds to roll up her sleeves and match Viola’s crazy schemes.

A deliciously wicked comedy, Monster-in-Law is a sidesplitting showdown as these two strong women go head-to-head in a battle of wits and wills. While Lopez plays an initially sweet and free-spirited character, she’s willing to duke it out with Viola upon learning just how high-strung and overprotective of a mom she is. A sinfully good cocktail of humor, heart, and high jinks, Monster-in-Law is a good pick-up film filled with wisecracks and slapstick comedy.

7 ‘The Wedding Planner’ (2001)

Directed by Adam Shankman

Serving up serendipitous rom-com goodness, The Wedding Planner stars Lopez as Mary Fiore, San Francisco’s top wedding planner, who can turn any nuptial into a dream come true. With her meticulous attention to detail and organizational wizardry, Mary is the fairy godmother of weddings. Her perfectly ordered world is thrown into chaos when she literally falls into the arms of Steve (Matthew McConaughey), a charming pediatrician who saves her from a runaway dumpster. Sparks fly, but there’s one hitch — Steve is the groom in the biggest wedding of her career.

The Wedding Planner might follow the formulaic tropes of cheesy rom-com, but viewers find themselves on the edge of their seats as Lopez’s character makes the decision of a lifetime: help Steve marry his tech tycoon fiancee or take a chance on love herself? Featuring a delightful chemistry between the down-to-earth Lopez and the delightfully charming McConaughey, the sweet The Wedding Planner is a whimsical fairytale escape that remains endearing, no matter how many times one watches it.

6 ‘Enough’ (2002)

Directed by Michael Apted

Tough-as-nails waitress Slim Miller (Lopez) realizes her dream man is a nightmare in disguise. Married to the charming yet sinister Mitch (Billy Campbell), Slim’s fairytale turns into a harrowing tale of survival when Mitch’s rue abusive nature surfaces. Slim grabs her daughter and makes a break for freedom, only to find herself relentlessly hunted by her vengeful husband. Not one to stay a victim, the once-helpless Slim becomes a force to be reckoned with, ready to confront Mitch in a nail-biting, adrenaline-pumping battle.

Enough doesn’t hesitate to pull audiences into a whirlwind of suspense from the get-go.

Reminiscent of movies like Sleeping with the Enemy, the movie doesn’t hesitate to pull audiences into a whirlwind of suspense from the get-go. With Lopez’s portfolio mostly in the romance department, Enough is a refreshing look at the actress’ versatility. It is dramatized for creative purposes, but the theme of spousal abuse is far from fiction. Yet, Lopez takes full rein in her role with grit and resilience, and Enough culminates in a satisfying finale that will have audiences cheering for Slim.

5 ‘Anaconda’ (1997)

Directed by Luis Llosa

A trip to the Amazon jungle goes haywire when a fearless documentary crew is terrorized by a monstrous anaconda. A pinnacle of monster movies, Anaconda follows Terri Flores (Lopez) and anthropologist Steve Cale (Eric Stolz) as they embark to find the mysterious Shirishama tribe and capture their way of life on film. Their journey takes a dark turn when they rescue the suspicious Paul Serone (Jon Voight) from a sinking boat. Claiming to know the tribe’s whereabouts, Serone has a sinister agenda: hunting a legendary 40-foot anaconda.

Despite its campy effects and over-the-top moments, Anaconda has slithered its way into cult classic status. With its blend of hokey CGI, animatronics, and sheer audacity, this ‘90s monster flick delivers stomach-churning scenes, relentless tension, and unintentional yet much-appreciated humor. Anaconda is a B-movie rollercoaster ride that’s as unforgettable as it is terrifying, proving that, sometimes, the scariest creatures aren’t just vicious animals but humans as well.

4 ‘Hustlers’ (2019)

Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Slick and stylish, Hustlers stars Lopez and Constance Wu as they lead a powerhouse ensemble in this tale of revenge and empowerment. Based on a true story, the film follows a savvy group of strippers fed up with being exploited by their wealthy Wall Street clients. Led by the fierce Ramona (Lopez) and recruit Destiny (Wu), the two hatch a bold scheme to drug and rob their unsuspecting prey, raking in piles of cash while reclaiming their power.

Set in the 2000s, Hustlers takes audiences back to a time when vintage cell phones and flash fashion were all the rage despite the economic desperation that arose. But it is this post-Great Recession era that fuels their hustle, which, in a way, justifies their criminal motives. Bold and brash, Hustlers is a cathartic and blazing story of revenge but also a tale of survival, especially for those who are often undermined by the margins of society.

3 ‘Maid in Manhattan’ (2002)

Directed by Wayne Wang

A modern-day Cinderella story set in the heart of New York City, Maid in Manhattan stars Lopez as Marisa Ventura, a hardworking hotel maid and devoted single mom to her bright ten-year-old son, Ty (Tyler Posey). Life takes an unexpected twist when Marisa’s coworker convinces her to slip into a guest’s stunning $5,000 dress, leading to a chance encounter with the dashing senatorial candidate, Chris Marshall (Ralph Fiennes). Mistaking Marisa for a glamorous guest, Chris is instantly enchanted, completely unaware she’s actually part of the hotel’s hardworking staff.

Maid in Manhattan is a sweet tale that speaks volumes about the glittering divide between the wealthy elite and the industrious working class.

Compared to Lopez’s other rom-coms, Maid in Manhattan has more substance in its plot. The movie is a sweet tale that speaks volumes about the glittering divide between the wealthy elite and the industrious working class. While the plot follows the familiar rags-to-riches arc, Maid in Manhattan’s sparkle lies in its authentic portrayal of class boundaries and the magic of romance that defies them. Although stories like this sound too good to be true in real life, this feel-good fairy tale is a delightful escape into a world where dreams come true and love conquers all.

WATCH ON Amazon

2 ‘Out of Sight’ (1998)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Based on Elmore Leonard’s novel, Out of Sight stars George Clooney as Jack Foley, a dashing bank robber who makes a jailbreak with the help of his buddy, Buddy (Ving Rhames). During his escape, Jack kidnaps U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco (Lopez). Sparks fly as Jack and Karen share an unexpected moment of attraction in the truck of a getaway car. As Jack and Buddy head to Detroit for one final, audacious heist, Karen is hot on their trail, torn between her duty and her undeniable chemistry with the rogue she’s supposed to catch.

An intoxicating mix of drama, romance, and sharp-witted comedy, Out of Sight keeps audiences on their toes with its non-linear storytelling and stylish direction. It’s an adventure reminiscent of Sonderbergh’s other highly-praised work, Ocean’s Eleven. In between its sly and sophisticated humor, Clooney’s smoldering looks, and Lopez’s internal conflict, this rewatchable gem of a movie dares to defy genre conventions and question the moral line between cops and robbers.

1 ‘Selena’ (1997)

Directed by Gregory Nava

Captivating. Trailblazing. Heartbreaking. An extraordinary yet harrowing story of an American Dream gone south, Selena centers on late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (Lopez), chronicling her rise to fame and murder at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar (Lupe Ontiveros) at the age of 23. The movie takes audiences through Selena’s meteoric rise from a Texas girl performing in local venues to a Grammy-winning sensation, lighting up the stage at the Astrodome and dominating the Latin music charts.

The film is more than a biopic, and it definitely isn’t just a story of fame and betrayal. Instead, it is a celebration of Selena’s colorful life and enduring legacy. Selena pulls audiences back to the singer behind the curtains, portraying her infectious portrayal and her unwavering family bonds before she made it big. Considered Lopez’s breakout performance, the actress also had her great share of experiencing the highs and lows of the cutthroat industry. The then-28-year-old did justice to Selena, capturing spirit with authenticity and heart.

