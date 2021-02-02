Jennifer Lopez can do it all. From light and bubbly rom-coms to kicking absolute ass in Enough to screaming "Let's get loud!" at a presidential inauguration, it's truly J. Lo's world, and we are all just living in it. Now, Lopez's world is expanding to Netflix, as Deadline reports she will star in and produce the original film The Mother for the streaming service — and she's bringing along another recent streaming superstar for the ride.

From a screenplay by Lovecraft Country's Misha Green and Straight Outta Compton's Andrea Berloff, The Mother will star Lopez as a professional assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged and abandoned daughter from a group of dangerous men eager to capture her. Niki Caro, who recently directed Mulan for rival streaming service Disney+ (inadvertently, it should be noted), is in talks to direct the picture, and every single part of this sounds more and more appealing as it goes along. Netflix is quickly becoming the home for hard-hitting action flicks starring charismatic movie stars (i.e. Extraction, The Old Guard), and this is quite the murderer's row of talent to apply to that genre framework.

Lopez and Green will produce The Mother alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas (Hustlers), Benny Medina (Second Act), Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment (Doctor Sleep), Catherine Hagedorn, and Courtney Baxter. This marks the second recent Netflix genre film Lopez is making, after the recently announced The Cipher, which will star Lopez as an FBI agent on the case of a serial killer who uses online puzzles to hide clues.

And if Lopez wants to use her clout to keep making hard genre action-thrillers for the biggest streaming service out there, I'll stream them all. I'll never be fooled by the rocks that she's got.

