Jennifer Lopez has proven herself to be one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable A-list celebrities in recent memory, with massively successful careers in music and acting. In the realm of film especially, she made a name for herself as an icon of multiple genres, ranging from classic romantic comedies such as Maid in Manhattan and Monster-In Law to awards-nominated performances in Selena and Hustlers.

Recently, Lopez has quickly become a figurehead for some of the most successful and beloved original films of the streaming era. J. Lo has lent her talents as a stunning and charismatic leading protagonist to numerous different streaming services, playing a wide variety of characters that play into her facets and strengths as an actress. As these films continue to rise in the rankings and charts, Lopez continues to grow as one of the most prominent leading actresses of the streaming era, showing a willingness and savvyness to adapt to this new approach that few fellow A-listers share. And while her movies aren't always critically acclaimed, they are always entertaining and warmly received by audiences.

5 'Atlas' (2024)

Directed by Brad Peyton

The latest streaming film with Lopez in a leading role, Atlas takes place in a futuristic sci-fi setting, where humanity is dealing with a decades-long war against the AI Harlan (Simu Liu), who killed millions of humans when he first went rogue. Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, an analyst who has spent her career specializing in the tactics and mentality of Harlan and accompanies a squadron traveling to a distant planet to take him out. However, after the mission goes wrong and leaves her stranded on the planet, she is forced to team up with an AI companion to survive and take down Harlan once and for all.

Atlas tries its best to tell an intricate story about the folly of humanity and its increasingly dependant relationship with technology and AI, but the execution comes across as largely derivative and simplistic. It does very little to distinguish itself from other sprawling and creative science fiction worlds out there. Atlas' main crux and biggest strength is Lopez's character and her growing relationship with the AI, Smith. The special effects are well crafted and make for a visual marvel, but they only serve as the icing for a cake whose very core and stability are fractured and uneventful.

4 'Shotgun Wedding' (2022)

Directed by Jason Moore

One of many romantic comedies that Lopez has been a part of, Shotgun Wedding provides a surprise action twist to the wedding setting and aesthetic. The film follows Darcy and her soon-to-be husband, Tom (Josh Duhamel), who are forced into hiding when a group of dangerous pirates take over their seemingly perfect wedding. With the rest of the wedding guests now acting as hostages, it becomes up to Darcy and Tom to save their perfect wedding by putting a stop to the pirates.

Shotgun Wedding is the clearest example of why Lopez has become such a massive star during the streaming era, being able to elevate and provide her presence to any simple-premised film. The film has the expected mixture of action and comedic antics that have been staples for the most successful streaming-era films, with the comedic chemistry between Lopez and Duhamel doing above and beyond to make the film an enjoyable experience. Shotgun Wedding does an effective job of not overstaying its welcome as a great and simple experience that fits perfectly for a streaming service.

3 'The Mother' (2023)

Directed by Niki Caro

Following Lopez in a much more grounded and gritty action-movie role, The Mother sees her as the titular "Mother," a cold and vicious assassin who has laid waste to many enemies throughout her career. She has been in hiding for numerous years following her betrayal of her villainous partners, yet finds herself risking everything and coming out of hiding so to protect the daughter she gave up years ago. Now reunited, the Mother has limited time to train her daughter and take down her former employers once and for all.

While it fits more in line with the style of expert lone-wolf action movies on Netflix, The Mother is a highly unique entry in Lopez's filmography, seeing her play a complex and varied character that's unlike anything she's played before or since. She does an effective job of playing into the emotionless and hardened aspects of the Mother's psyche, showcasing her range as an actress and flexing her muscles during the film's many tense and gritty action sequences. One can only hope that The Mother's spectacular success on Netflix allows Lopez to appear in more action movies that not only entertain audiences but also challenge her as an actress.

2 'This Is Me...Now' (2024)

Directed by Dave Meyers

In the same vein as other visual companion-piece films like Beyoncé's Lemonade and Kid Cudi's Entergalactic, This Is Me...Now acts as a visual companion film to Lopez's newest album of the same name. The film is a fictional and stylized recreation and narrative inspired by Lopez's tumultuous dating history as well as the calming refuge that has come from her marriage to Ben Affleck. It uses the various songs in the album to display different chapters of her life, expressing her feelings and passion in an unconventional way that is perfectly in line with her musical career and identity.

While it may not be the best Jennifer Lopez film out there, This Is Me...Now is the most Jennifer Lopez film that could ever exist, acting as the perfect companion piece not only to her album but to decades worth of stories and moments of her as a celebrity. This Is Me... Now certainly won't be as impactful to those who weren't already fans of her music or haven't kept up with her tabloid drama over the decades, but it's still an undeniably striking visual feast for the eyes as well as a highly original take on the concept of a visual album. The film has easily been the most divisive and controversial among Lopez's efforts in the streaming era, but it's also one that most distinctly has a clear vision and palpable passion put into nearly every frame, something Lopez should be proud of.

This Is Me... Now Release Date February 16, 2024 Director Dave Meyers Cast Jennifer Lopez , Fat Joe , Jane Fonda Ben Affleck , Idaliz Cristian Runtime 65 Minutes Writers Jennifer Lopez , Matt Walton , Dave Meyers

1 'Marry Me' (2022)

Directed by Kat Coiro

Simultaneously acting as a streaming movie and theatrical release back when theaters were still in the process of reopening, Marry Me is a classic Lopez romantic comedy that fits in perfectly alongside her other classics of the genre. The film sees Lopez as music superstar Kat Valdez, who is planning to get married to her musician fiance, Bastian (Maluma), in front of a global audience of fans in a worldwide display of their love. However, her dreams are suddenly crushed when she learns that Bastian cheated on her seconds before they're set to take their vows, leaving her brokenhearted and in quite a pickle. To make the most of the situation, she ends up marrying Charlie (Owen Wilson), a literal stranger who is in the crowd. Against all odds, the duo forms a real connection.

Marry Me is the perfect culmination and combination of the different aspects of Lopez's career and life that make it the perfect modern-day addition to her classic romantic comedy era of filmmaking. On top of being a cheesy romcom with a gimmick premise that feels right at home in the 2000s, Lopez's role as a superstar musician allows her to play into her status as a real-life celebrity in a way rarely seen from her on film. Marry Me simply wouldn't work as well as it does if it didn't have exceptional performances and genuine comedy from both Lopez and Wilson. Thankfully, the duo knocks it out of the park for one of the best romantic comedies in recent memory.

