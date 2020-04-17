Jennifer Lopez to Lead Crime Drama ‘The Godmother’ for Director Reed Morano; William Monahan to Rewrite Script

For those who saw Hustlers last year, you probably came to the realization that Jennifer Lopez is still a great actress and she definitely deserved an Oscar nomination for her work in that movie. Thankfully, she’s set to return to the world of crime dramas with The Godmother playing Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Deadline reports that The Handmaid’s Tale helmer Reed Morano is in talks to direct the film while The Departed screenwriter William Monahan is taking a new pass on the script that was originally penned by Terry Winter and Regina Corrado.

Per Deadline, “The Lopez-fronted The Godmother follows the ups and downs of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest drug lords. She reportedly was worth more than $2 billion, and was a key figurehead in Miami’s bloody Cocaine Cowboy Wars.”

This seems like a really rich role for Lopez that will allow her to further explore the darkness that she showed off in Hustlers. As for Morano and Monahan, this will mark their second collaboration after teaming up on the upcoming Zoe Saldana feature Sabaya, which is about the circumstances that made it possible for U.S. Special Forces to kill a top ISIS leader and strike a serious blow against the terrorist organization.

While Morano recently directed The Rhythm Section, it’s a film that the director clearly didn’t feel that strongly about and the subtext seemed to be that the producers had kind of had their way on that one. I’m excited to see what she does next, especially if she’s got an actress like Lopez in the lead role working from a script by Monahan.