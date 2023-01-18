Motherly instinct meets the killer instinct of a trained assassin in this action thriller from Netflix. The streaming service has revealed the release date for their upcoming film The Mother. The Jennifer Lopez-starring film is set to premiere just in time for Mother's Day on the streaming service on May 12, 2023.

The story of The Mother follows Lopez as an ex-assassin living in cold isolation to escape her past. One of the measures that she took when escaping her old life was to give her daughter away to ensure her safety so that the enemies that she had created over her career don't hunt her down to get to her. Despite this effort, her daughter becomes the target of some bad people trying to hunt down the former professional killer. Now, to ensure her daughter's safety, Lopez is forced to come out of hiding and put her old talents to the test to protect someone that she loves.

Joining Lopez on the cast are Lucy Paez as Lopez's daughter and Joseph Fiennes as a scar-faced villain. The film also stars Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal. Originally announced in February 2021, production of the film began in Vancouver in October 2021 before filming was put on hold due to a COVID outbreak. Filming resumed a few months later in March 2022 on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria with principal photography wrapping not too long after.

Image via Netflix

The Mother is directed by Niki Caro, director of the 2020 live-action adaptation of Mulan. The screenplay of the film was co-written by Misha Green, who is making her feature film debut having previously written for Sons of Anarchy and Lovecraft Country, and Peter Craig, who wrote 2022's The Batman along with Matt Reeves and has a story credit for Top Gun: Maverick. In addition to starring in the film, Lopez is also a producer on the film alongside Green, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Marc Evans, and Miri Yoon with Molly Allen serving as an executive producer.

The Mother will premiere on Netflix on May 12. You can check out the official trailer for the upcoming film as well as read its official synopsis down below.