Jennifer Lopez has done it all in the film, TV, dance, and music fields, proving that she is an all-in-one superstar. Yet, she is about to embark on her most ambitious project thus far in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. This upcoming film will incorporate songs from her soon-to-be-released album, This Is Me...Now, in a semi-autobiographical narrative. The actress/singer is playing herself in the Prime Video original, as she undergoes the ups and downs of her love life.

This project has been years in the making and will be out soon, so here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated J-Lo odyssey.

This Is Me... Now Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, this narrative-driven odyssey tells the story of Jennifer Lopez's journey to love through her own eyes. Release Date February 16, 2024 Director Dave Meyers Cast Sofia Vergara , Jennifer Lopez , Ben Affleck Keke Palmer , Post Malone , Trevor Noah Main Genre Music Writers Jennifer Lopez , Matt Walton

Image via Prime Video

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story will come out on Prime Video on Friday, February 16. The film's release date will also mark the release of J-Lo's latest album, This Is Me...Now. Both the cinematic project and the music that the actress/singer will put out will be a follow-up to her notable 2002 record, This Is Me...Then. A lot has happened to The Wedding Planner alum, both professionally and in her personal life, ever since her hit "Jenny From the Block". The 2002 album marked a moment in time when Ben Affleck and J-Lo were in a music video together and got engaged. Although they eventually parted ways in 2004, the couple reunited years later and finally tied the knot in 2022, making it a full-circle moment for her in what will be addressed in the Prime Video musical and the new album.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch the Trailer for 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

In November 2023, J-Lo announced This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, through a sneak peek clip in which she says that ever since she was a little girl, she wanted to be in love. Although that teaser didn't give any plot details, it did introduce the film's main focus.

When the official trailer came out last month, it became clear why J-Lo talked about her urge to fall in love in the previous clip. The video starts with the actress/singer referring to herself as a hopeless romantic, hooking up and even getting married to multiple men. "Not all love stories have a happy ending," she says. Later in the trailer, J-Lo's friends call her a "sex addict" and even make fun of the men she gets involved with. Throughout the video, she goes through various ups and downs in her love life, trying to land a long-lasting relationship finally. With choreography and even spatial elements sprinkled throughout the 2-minute clip, it seems like the film will approach love through a musical with a sci-fi feel.

Who Is in the Cast of 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'?

Close

This wouldn't be a Jennifer Lopez film without J-Lo as the lead. The "On the Floor" singer has been a pop icon for about four decades now. From playing Selena Quintanilla on the big screen to selling billions of copies of her discography, the actress is ready to merge all of her skills in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. She will act, sing, and dance in the film, in addition to her work behind the scenes as producer and writer of the project. Here's what J-Lo shared with The Hollywood Reporter about her character in the anticipated musical:

"We have this protagonist who’s a hopeless romantic, and she has the people in her life who are commenting — her friends, her family, and then everybody else like coworkers and in my case, it could be the media. Not that they’re not rooting for you, they’re actually rooting for you, but they have an opinion. Then there’s this idea when you really love somebody, they’re always a part of you. There’s a presence that they have even when you move on. Maybe you never wind up together but they’re a part of you. This story wasn’t about Ben and I. This was about a hopeless romantic’s journey through life in her search for love."

Although the actress and singer is at the heart of this film, she will be accompanied by various Hollywood names set to make cameo appearances. Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Derek Hough, Kim Petras, Sofía Vergara, Jane Fonda, Jay Shetty, Fat Joe, Sadhguru, Tony Bellissimo, Trevor Jackson, Paul Raci, Bella Gagliano, Brandon Delsid, Ashley Versher, Malcolm Kelner, Alix Angelis, Danielle Larracuente, Matthew Law, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Ben Affleck, are all set to appear in the film as well.

What Is 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' About?

Image via Prime Video

The official synopsis for This Is Me...Now: A Love Story from Amazon MGM Studios reads:

“This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Myers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”

Who Is Making 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'?

Image via Prime Video

As previously mentioned, J-Lo is the official writer and producer of the film. In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she talked about how she was responsible for financing the film by herself. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas from Nuyrocian Productions is also credited as a producer.

Renowned music video director Dave Meyers (who worked with J-Lo in multiple videos, including "I'm Real" and "All I Have"), is the director of the musical. Here is what he shared about his experience reuniting with the pop artist in a press conference, detailing the process behind coming up with the visual concept for her upcoming studio album: