The Big Picture On February 16, Jennifer Lopez releases her first album in 10 years, which is also a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then.

The surprising trailer for the short film accompanying Lopez's new album, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, left many asking questions.

This Is Me...Now is an ambitious mixed-media project that shows Lopez reclaiming her story after decades of unfair media scrutiny.

You know that phenomenon where movie trailers give away too much? When marketing reveals the best moments instead of keeping such precious things close to their chests? Friends, the trailer for Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story doesn't tell you a flippin' thing. Well, except that once you hit "play" on February 16, buckle up like an astronaut in a rickety '60s rocket held together by cardboard and sticky tape. Because you're in for the eye-popping musical escapade of your life. It's not often these days that a trailer captivates on such a scale, but This Is Me...Now: A Love Story set the internet ablaze with equal parts consternation, fascination, and a little revelation. "What does it all meeeeean?" we cry in collective whiplash. The Joker would be proud of the chaos. On that note, let's don our detective caps and piece together the trailer's extravagant clues.

Why Did Jennifer Lopez Make ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’?

Music and movie icon Jennifer Lopez is set to release her first studio album in 10 years. Titled This Is Me...Now and dropping on February 16, her highly anticipated return to the recording booth is also a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then. It's the album that gave us the iconic single "Jenny from the Block" and helped solidify Lopez as an industry force. And yet, as befalls many women across all professions, the media often trivialized one of the most influential Latin entertainers, who's also a philanthropist and human rights advocate, into poor-taste jokes about her romantic life. (Not that insulting a woman's love life is ever in good taste.) Likewise, some of the tabloid coverage and public opinion were cruel. This Is Me...Then debuted during this trend's most frenzied point, when Lopez was dating Ben Affleck for the first time.

In her November 2022 cover profile for Vogue, before she announced the album's tie-in movie, Lopez called This Is Me...Now "a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist. People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story premieres on Prime Video simultaneously with her similarly named album. Although details on A Love Story are scarce, it's an ambitious, mixed-media approach; think Beyoncé and the Lemonade visual album. And like Lemonade, Lopez clearly has more to say than an album can convey. If we examine the trailer, the press release, and Lopez's interviews under our microscopes, Lopez seems poised to take back the narrative of her life with A Love Story. Make sure your tray tables are in their upright and locked positions, folks. This trailer's as intense as a front-row seat trip on Universal Studios' VelociCoaster, and about twenty billion times more optically liquefying.

What Happens in the Trailer for ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’?

Close

In her Instagram announcement post, Jennifer Lopez described This Is Me...Now: A Love Story as "the most personal thing I’ve ever done" and "the story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now." Amazon MGM Studios' official press release hails the autobiographical-to-some-extent, possibly satirical but definitely heartfelt feature as a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. [...] This genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart."

Comparing both statements against the trailer — yep, that tracks. Things open with Lopez on the back of a motorcycle, wearing a serene smile as her hair blows elegantly in the wind. The motorcycle just happens to be buzzing its way across a massive lake. (So Jennifer's defying the laws of gravity. Sure, that also tracks.) "I know what they say about me," Lopez narrates as the scene changes to a passionate, camera-spinning kiss between her and a beau. "About hopeless romantics." Next comes a wedding, with Lopez continuing, "That we're weak. But I'm not weak." The motorcycle crashes in slow motion, Lopez's real-world therapist ends their session, and her friends stage an intervention, claiming she's addicted to sex. In the grand tradition of Robert Palmer's song, maybe the truth she has to face is she's addicted to love?

What follows is a multi-hyphenate genre mash-up of proportions not seen since Everything Everywhere All At Once, supplemented by sweeping visuals à la Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!. Clad in a film noir trenchcoat, Lopez strides through a dark, smoke-infested train station. Wearing a rain-soaked gown, she tosses something into a blazing fire while musing, "Not all love stories have a happy ending." There's a brightly colored musical number in a hedge maze, and a cyberpunk sci-fi setting complete with a massive metallic heart and Lopez in an astronaut suit.

Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson intones, "You must respect the ebb and flow of the universe," followed by a black hole. A statement to which Lopez seems to say, "Nah." Or she took it as a dare. Monuments topple. A dust storm of roses twirls past. And there's a Singin' in the Rain tribute with a triumphantly joyful Lopez spinning around a lamppost. A Lady Gaga meme comes to mind: "Talanted, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, put in a blender." It's a smörgåsbord, and I feel as flattened as I do after a tryptophan-filled Thanksgiving dinner.

What Does the Trailer for ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’ Mean?

Image via Prime Video

Taking Jennifer Lopez's statements about her This Is Me...Now: A Love Story film into account, the trailer supports her thesis statement. Its structure highlights her search for romantic love and asserting her selfhood, which is a form of self-love. It also argues that having a romantic heart doesn't weaken women (truth). The trailer intercuts the fantastically opulent and atmospheric scenes with brightly-lit realism: an adult Lopez at home, flashbacks to her childhood bedroom, and wedding onlookers mocking her happiness. The dialogue choices are telling, too; Lopez calls her heart one that "never goes to sleep." (Same, it's called chronic anxiety.) Later, she admits, "I don't even get me," all while she sings "This is me" throughout the trailer with different emotional inflections.

With director David Meyers facilitating Lopez's vision, it's no surprise the film looks sumptuous and scrumptious. Meyers has worked on strikingly creative videos with the industry's biggest names — Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Taylor Swift. Meyers also directed the music video for Lopez's first single off This Is Me...Now, the insatiably catchy "Can't Get Enough." The cast whose names thunder down the screen in a list includes Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Derek Hough, the spiritual leader Sadhguru, the founder of India's Isha Foundation, and Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck.

‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’ Is Jennifer Lopez Reclaiming Her Story

Image via Prime Video

However, as the trailer assures, "This is her story in her own words." An artist who's worn her heart on her sleeve, Lopez spoke about how the media's scrutiny affected her: "I became very guarded because I realized that they will fillet you." Now reunited with and married to Ben Affleck, Lopez observed to Vogue: "There’s a little piece of [my] former self that was totally open, innocent, and unafraid, that is gone. Sometimes I mourn that, because I’m such a romantic. [...] You turn yourself into a pretzel for people and think that that’s a noble thing, to put yourself second. And it’s not. Those patterns become deep patterns that you carry with you, and then at a certain point you go, Wait, this doesn’t feel good. Why am I never happy?"

If society can draw anything from this trailer, it's that Jennifer Lopez seems happy, healthy, and set to tell her story on her terms. Hell yes, and good for her. The best artists take big swings with big hearts. Dripping with blockbuster visuals and passion, its alchemy has guaranteed butts in seats. If This Is Me...Now: A Love Story produces a bafflingly delightful trailer and stellar memes along the way, who can say no?

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story premieres February 16 on Prime Video.