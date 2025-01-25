Long before Jennifer Lopez became a powerhouse in movies and music, she was just an aspiring dancer from the Bronx who made an impact as one of the Fly Girls on Fox’s In Living Color. Like many stars before her time, she paid her dues in a highly competitive industry, bouncing between dance gigs and small guest spots on television to showcase her acting talents. It was not until she landed the female lead role opposite superstars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the 1995 buddy action-thriller Money Train that Hollywood began to notice this unique talent.

Money Train was a reunion project for Snipes and Harrelson, who first shared scenes in the 1986 comedy Wildcats. When they reunited for Ron Shelton’s basketball dramedy White Men Can't Jump in 1992, audiences were instantly enamored by their unlikely chemistry as charismatic close pals. Though their third partnership in the Joseph Ruben blockbuster did not recapture lightning in a bottle, Lopez would stand out as the lone bright spot in an otherwise creatively inconsistent picture.

What Is ‘Money Train’ About?

Image via Sony

Snipes and Harrelson trade the basketball court for the New York City subway system, playing decoy NYPD transit cops John (Snipes) and Charlie Robinson (Harrelson). Raised as foster brothers since childhood, John constantly has to bail out Charlie financially due to his excessive gambling debts, owing $15,000 to mob boss Mr. Brown (Scott Sowers). Meanwhile, the brothers are reassigned by their overzealous transit superior Donald Patterson (Robert Blake) to protect the city’s money train that carries subway fares on a routine basis. Working alongside John and Charlie is the new transit cop, Grace Santiago (Lopez). She ultimately gets caught up in a love triangle as both men are smitten with her. However, as much as Charlie has a bigger crush on her, Grace sets her sights on the more physical and confident John. With the pressures of paying his debts looming large over his head, Charlie plots to pull off the ultimate heist of stealing $4 million from the money train on New Year’s Eve.

Money Train’s fatal flaw is the convoluted storylines. The main throughline of the narrative is John always looking out for the impulsive Charlie while picking up his slack both on the job and his gambling addiction. The brothers’ sibling rivalry includes the love triangle with Grace, Charlie’s temptation to rob the train, and their pursuit of a psychotic arsonist (Chris Cooper) making random attacks on the subways. The film tries to recapture White Men Can’t Jump’s spirit of hustle within the wrong context of a buddy action picture. Even the sharp antagonist turn of Harrelson’s Charlie battling Snipes’ John in the heist finale comes too late into the story, detracting from the film’s real villain in Blake’s over-the-top performance as Patterson.

Jennifer Lopez Is the True Stand-Out in ‘Money Train'