The film is a heartwarming story based on Hewitt's relationship with her mother, dealing with loss and love.

Hewitt is excited to work with her husband and 9-1-1 co-star Brian Hallisay.

Fans may know Jennifer Love Hewitt from many things, including playing Maddie Buckley on 9-1-1. Deadline reports that she will wear many hats in an upcoming Lifetime movie whose working title is The Holiday Junkie. She stars, directs, and executive produces the much-awaited film that Lifetime plans to make a cornerstone of their 2024 It's a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. Moreover, she will star in the movie with Brian Hallisay, her husband and costar in Season 2 of 9-1-1. Their children are also set to appear in the film.

Hewitt plays Andie, a woman who runs a wedding decoration business with her mother, Mimi. The story is based on Hewitt's relationship with her mother. After Mimi passes away, Andie spends her first Christmas without her mother and must have The Holiday Junkie thrive in her absence. It is a significant challenge for her, but finding love might help make it easier.

This is not Hewitt's first time on Lifetime, as she headlined The Client List in 2010. The film was successful and spawned a TV series that ran for two seasons. Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime, and LMN, was elated to have Hewitt at Lifetime, saying,

"Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers. We're excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate."

Hewitt was enthusiastic about working on the film with her husband. "To be able to direct and be in this movie with my husband is such a special opportunity. And to be back home with Lifetime feels as right as Christmas magic!" she said.

'The Holiday Junkie' Is a Welcome Change From '9-1-1'

Hewitt joined 9-1-1 in Season 2 when Maddie appeared in Los Angeles seeking her brother, Evan (Oliver Stark). She was on the run from her abusive ex-husband, Doug, but he followed her there. In an arc that played out over multiple episodes, Hallisay played Doug. He tracks Maddie down in Los Angeles and subjects her to untold horrors. He eventually dies, but the ordeal still haunts Maddie. The show revisited the arc in Season 7 as Maddie responded to an emergency call of a similar nature.

Hallisay briefly appeared in Episode 6 of Season 7 as Chimney fought a severe infection that had him hallucinating before his wedding. The dynamics in The Holiday Junkie are a welcome change since even on The Client List, where they costarred, Hallisay played a deadbeat father to Hewitt's children.

9-1-1 returns for Season 8 this fall on ABC. Catch up on past seasons on Hulu.

