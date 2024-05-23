The Big Picture Jennifer Tilly joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 as an official cast member after previously appearing as a friend of Sutton Stracke.

Tilly and Stracke have been close friends for over a decade and have appeared in each other's TV projects.

The upcoming season will see Tilly's first reality TV stint.

In a crossover announcement that may or may not be shocking to some, Bride of Chucky's Jennifer Tilly — the actress who famously played Tiffany Valentine in the Child's Play film franchise — has just officially joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Fans may remember the Oscar-nominated actress hanging out with her friend Sutton Stracke during the previous season of RHOBH. She will join the fourteenth season of the reality series as a friend alongside returning fan-favorite Kathy Hilton.

The upcoming season won't be Tilly's first time appearing in RHOBH, as she has previously appeared as Stracke's friend during the Season 13 premiere. However, Season 14 will see the actress — known for her starring roles in Liar Liar, Bullets Over Broadway, Bound, Tideland, and SYFY's series iteration of the Child's Play film series — as one of the show's official cast members. This also marks her first time joining a reality show after starring in movies and scripted television shows. In addition to Tilly, Bravo also announced the Housewives gracing Season 14, including Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Stracke. Meanwhile, author and podcaster Bozoma "Boz" Saint John will join the series as a new Housewife.

The cast announcement comes after news that Crystal Kung Minkoff would be exiting the show after three seasons, while newcomer Annemarie Wiley is confirmed to be leaving RHOBH after only one season. According to Wiler's lengthy Instagram statement (via PEOPLE), it wasn't her decision to exit the show in the first place. She wrote: "I just got word today that I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement."

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly Have Been Friends For Over 10 Years

While it may be surprising to some that Tilly is joining the reality landscape, fans of both Tilly and Stracke are well aware of their friendship, which has spanned over a decade. Both of them have openly declared their close bond by appearing in their respective television projects. Tilly had previously invited Sutton to make a guest appearance in the second season of the Chucky series, while the former had also joined the latter during the thirteenth episode of RHOBH. The two also appeared together in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in which they mostly talk about random things and how they feel protective of each other.

No release date has been set yet for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, but Collider will immediately update as soon as new information becomes available. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

