Among the cult classic horror comedies, one film stands out - Jennifer’s Body, starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. The film directed by Karyn Kusama from a script by Diablo Cody had a bleak initial response but in time emerged as a cult-classic, garnering fans around the world, who often showcase an interest in a sequel over a decade later. The feature was very unusual for its time and spoke to the themes of female empowerment and explored the complex relationships between women. While there is no official announcement or conversation around revival of the feature Seyfried, recently gave fans an unusual update/confirmation.

At a Toronto screening of her new movie Seven Veils (via ScreenRant), Seyfried gave fans an intriguing update on Jennifer's Body 2 as the actor hinted that a sequel might be underway. “I think we're making another one,” she’s seen telling fans in a new video. When pressed for confirmation, she said with a wink.

“I didn't confirm it! I said, "I think." We're working on it.”

What Do We Know About ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Sequel?

For fans of the movie and Seyfried, the wink is confirmation enough that they might get a positive update in due time. However, Seyfried’s comments are in synch with original writer Cody’s as she too, in past, has shown interest in writing a sequel and willingness to collaborate with the right team to make it happen. She revealed, “I am not done with Jennifer’s Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

The original movie follows Jennifer (Fox), who gets possessed and turns into a succubus after she is sacrificed to Satan. When her best friend Anita (Seyfried) learns about it, she has to stop Jennifer before she attacks her lover Chip. The movie has a 46 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Despite getting rejected on the big screen, the film has a place in fans’ hearts. As Cody puts it, “It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you.” For whatever reason, the film was mostly a miss at the box office, but as word of mouth spread, so did its popularity. “I mean it’s gotten progressively happier for me.”

Jennifer’s Body is available to stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.