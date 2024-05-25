The Big Picture Jennifer's Body perfectly captures the essence of 2000s emo culture with its amazing soundtrack and representation of teenage angst.

The film's alternative nature and well-developed emo characters make it an honest, raw depiction of actual teenage struggles and emotions.

Through its strong feminist messaging and unique blend of comedy and horror, Jennifer's Body remains a cult classic that resonates with audiences today.

Jennifer's Body is perhaps the greatest horror-comedy of the 2000s. Directed by horror maestro Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, the cult classic is the perfect teenage metaphor for losing friends to adulthood in a beautifully done satire. Everyone remembers the blend of witty, comedic dialogue, and brutal, demonic horror, along with the iconic performances of Megan Fox as demon-possessed "it girl" Jennifer Check and Amanda Seyfried as the lovably dorky Needy Lesnicki. Jennifer's Body is also known for it's strong feminist messaging. However, not as many remember just how incredibly emo the movie is.

What would the 2000s be without the emo counterculture? Like it or not, this decade was undoubtedly defined by black eyeliner, hardcore anthems like "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "Ohio is for Lovers," and edgy MySpace mirror selfies. Despite it being "just a phase," emo culture is more alive than ever in 2024, as the most popular alternative bands of 2005 make comebacks and TikTok embraces millennial nostalgia. Between its killer soundtrack, impeccable costuming, and fantastic representation of teenage angst, Jennifer's Body highlights the best emo has to offer and should be remembered as a perfect encapsulation of the decade's most popular subculture.

'Jennifer's Body's' Hardcore Soundtrack

As we're introduced to Fox's Jennifer Check, she is sitting on her bed underneath an impossible-to-miss Fallout Boy poster. From that point on, it's clear that alt-rock will be one of the key components to both the film's style and the story. The now-classic teen screamer features a great emo score, highlighting some of the best alternative bands of the movement. Dashboard Confessional has their song "Finishing School" on the soundtrack. All Time Low offers up "Toxic Valentine." Paramore front-woman Haley Williams has her solo song "Teenagers" on there. And the romantic ballad "Time" by Cute is What We Aim For makes an appearance, as well. Panic! At The Disco not only has their near-masterpiece "New Perspective" placed just near the climax of the movie, but the single was actually released as a collaborative promotion for the film. The music video, set at a high school, actually has intercut clips from Jennifer's Body. It seems the film's alternative-lore is deeper than imagined. This soundtrack alone makes for a pretty perfect emo playlist.

In addition to the soundtrack itself, the secondary antagonists of the film are literally members of the fictitious Satanic emo band Low Shoulder. Led by obnoxious hipster Nikolai Wolf (Adam Brody), the band tries to sacrifice Jennifer in an attempt to gain fame and fortune. This, of course, is what ends up getting Jennifer possessed. Besides playing a key role in the inciting incident, their original song "Through the Trees" is probably the movie's most memorable score piece. Written for the film, it fits right alongside any ballad Mayday Parade or All-American Rejects has put out over the years. It's genuinely quite catchy!

The movie also pokes fun at the trend of indie or punk rock bands of the time selling out. The audience is introduced to Low Shoulder as an edgy indie band, but by the end, they have changed their clothes and music to be what is essentially a mainstream boy band. Between Low Shoulder's single and all the other hits present, as well as its general understanding of the decade's alternative music scene, Jennifer's Body looks like a pretty pitch perfect example of the music of the time. But what about the emo kids themselves?

Kyle Gallner and Cinema's Greatest Emo Character

Kyle Gallner and horror are a match made in heaven. With his fantastic character-acting chops and dedication to playing complicated, quirky roles, it is no wonder why he is still getting work in the genre with modern horror hits like Smile. Years before that, though, he played the side character Colin Gray in Jennifer's Body. Colin is one of the most memorable side characters in horror, and perhaps film history's greatest emo character.

When looking at media from the 2000s, emos, goths, and metalheads always seem to be the butt of the joke. They are poked fun at for being edgy and depressed, and often characterized as being melodramatic or just outwardly hostile. While the movie still pokes fun at Gray's goth friend group for being over-dramatic poets, Gallner really brings a level of sympathy to his character. Colin Gray is impeccably dressed, with numerous ghoulish fits that highlight the film's fantastic costuming with jewelery, perfect nail polish, and edgy tops and attractive piercings straight out of Hot Topic.

Out of all the sexist guys in the movie, Colin is genuinely a gentleman with mostly pure motivations. He is a dorky romantic, and all he really wants to do is take Jennifer on an actual date and enjoy some great music. Gallner could have easily played the role mockingly, playing into the stereotypes of the subculture. Colin Gray could have easily been an insufferable character who does not care about anything. However, Gray is portrayed as one of the sweetest people in the movie, and he did not deserve the disgustingly brutal death inflicted on him.

The Root of 'Jennifer's Body's' Alternative Nature

With the music, side characters, and fashion of Colin and his friends, it is clear the writer and director have a soft spot for the awkward, alternative kid. This is pretty clear when looking at the rest of Diablo Cody's filmography. However, it is not just the bare aesthetic of the film that speaks to this era. The entire message of the movie is rooted in the foundation of emo culture: teen angst.

If the audience looks past the supernatural lore, the violent death scenes, and the comedic side characters, they will see a really honest, raw movie about actual teenage angst. Needy's childhood best friend Jennifer is changing into someone entirely different. She is losing people in her school left and right. She struggles with the social life between her boyfriend Chip and her wildly changed friend, and overall, is going through what a lot of high schoolers face day to day. The horror elements are all just metaphors for this brand of angst. All the characters in the film are facing the grief of the lives lost in the movie, and are all working through heavy emotions in a really tumultuous time. At the heart of the emo subculture is the need to deal with and understand the anxieties that teens go through, whether it be social anxieties, depression, gender dysphoria or discovering sexual orientation. The music, fashion, and trends all stem from these difficult emotions. It was the same in the 1990s for grunge and the same in the 1970s and 1980s for punk.

Angst is what Jennifer's Body is really about. Angst over losing loved ones, angst over social anxiety, and most importantly, angst over losing friends as they change and move onto other things and other people. The music, the fashion and alternative characters are all just expansions of that metaphor. The emo elements in the film are not just stylistic choices. They are integral to the deeper metaphors in the horror/comedy cult classic. With the emo revival in full swing right now on social media, along with Diablo Cody's consideration of a sequel, it is more important than ever for these sub-communities to recognize Jennifer's Body as the perfect encapsulation of emo culture.

