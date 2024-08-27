When it comes to horror comedies, there are few features out there that do it quite as well as director Karyn Kusama (Girlfight) did with the 2009 absolute banger of a classic, Jennifer’s Body. Campy, gory, and never taking itself too seriously, the Megan Fox (Expend4bles) and Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!)-led feature is an absolute delight from start to finish, which is why we felt that it was necessary to alert the world to the fact that Jennifer’s Body will arrive on Hulu on September 1. Yes, it’s true that any time of the year is perfect to revisit the story about a popular girl who turned into a man-eating demon (literally), but this year is an incredibly special one as it celebrates the movie’s 15-year anniversary just in time for Halloween.

Starring Fox in the titular role, Jennifer’s Body is told from the flashback perspective of Anita aka Needy (Seyfried), a teenage girl from the town of Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota who now resides as a permanent patient at a psych ward. Much less popular than her childhood bestie, Jennifer, Needy begins the story as a quiet, reclusive high schooler who wants nothing more than to blend in with the background and spend time with her boyfriend, Chip (Johnny Simmons). But, after Jennifer begins displaying some rather unsettling symptoms, Needy begins to think that there’s something eerie going on. After discovering that the black goo spewing from Jennifer’s mouth was - in fact - a very bad sign, Needy finds out that her bestie is now possessed by a demon who has developed a taste for men, and not in a metaphoric sense.

Honestly, this is one of the finest pieces of film of all time as Diablo Cody’s writing reaches true levels of perfection throughout. Toss in the fact that Fox who, especially at the time, was one of Hollywood’s biggest “bombshells”, is now throwing up black goo and crunching on bones, and you just have a cinematic masterpiece. So, please imagine our shock and horror when we discovered that Jennifer’s Body holds a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe these people are missing out on the fun, or maybe they hate fun altogether, because the only thing wrong with Jennifer’s Body is that the Hole song of the same name only plays for a millisecond toward the end.

The Other Stars Of ‘Jennifer’s Body’

While Fox and Seyfried were big gets, the ensemble is a true who’s who of faces that will keep you saying “I didn’t realize they were in this insanely wonderful and underrated film!” Included in the lineup is J.K. Simmons (Juno), Adam Brody (The O.C.), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy), Chris Pratt (The Garfield Movie) and our beloved Scream King Kyle Gallner (Strange Darling) who was but a budding Shriek Prince in the film.

Prepare to be amazed, awed, and mystified when Jennifer’s Body devours Hulu on September 1.