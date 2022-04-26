Jenny Han, the author behind the best-selling book turned fan-favorite movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is gearing up to bring audiences more stories in on-screen form. The author has crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s for an overall film and television deal with Amazon. To add to this monumental occasion, Han has launched her very own production company called Jenny Kissed Me. And, she already has an iron in the fire for her first project under the deal which will be an adaptation of her fan-favorite YA novel, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Like Han’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Summer I Turned Pretty is also a series, meaning audiences can expect a continuation from the first story. Originally published in 2009, the first book in the series follows protagonist Belly. Obsessed with summertime, the teenager not only looks forward to the season but longs for it. It’s during this time of the year that she returns to her family’s beach house and is reunited with her friends Susannah, Jeremiah, and Conrad. Over the years, Belly has looked at Jeremiah and Conrad differently - as brothers, crushes, and best friends. This particular summer will see Belly’s world changing, challenging her to keep up with the twists and turns. The breakthrough book in the Summer series was followed up by It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Adding Han to their roster of creators is something that Amazon Studios is reveling in. To All the Boys was such a hit for Netflix, the folks at Amazon are counting their lucky stars that they were able to cut a deal with the author. Of this pairing, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios said,

Not only is Jenny Han a beloved and best-selling author, but she has also brought her voice to screens around the world, speaking to her fans with an authentic voice that inspires, moves and entertains her huge and growing fan base. We are so excited to now be the home for Jenny and her fantastic work to come. I know our global prime audience will thank us.

As for Han, she’s equally thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more of her beloved YA novels to a new format especially on as wide of a stage as Amazon’s streaming platform. In a statement released with the announcement, Han said,

Adapting my novel, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ into a television series at Prime Video has been an incredible experience, and I’m so thrilled to now expand my relationship with them. I’ve been telling stories for as long as I can remember, first on the page, then onscreen, and now I’m delighted to start this new chapter: creating and championing stories about coming of age at every age for Prime Video’s global audience.

While Han fans can begin to get giddy that another of the author’s books is receiving the TV treatment, no release date has yet been set for the first installment of the Summer series.

