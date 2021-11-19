A24 is set to bring Marcel the Shell With Shoes On to American audiences, acquiring the North American rights to the film based on the online shorts of the same name. Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) voices the titular mollusk, whose adventures have been documented in children's books and a series of YouTube shorts directed by Dean Fleischer Camp since 2010. The film is a mockumentary, depicting the misadventures of Marcel. A feature-length film was planned back in 2014 to expand on the short films Fleischer Camp had made.

Marcel the Shell is a unique film, combining stop-motion animation with real settings. Aside from Slate's Marcel, the movie also features his grandmother Connie, played by Isabella Rosselini (Blue Velvet). Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Thomas Mann (Halloween Kills), and Lesley Stahl (60 Minutes) also appear. Salazar and Mann play a young couple, while Stahl portrays herself.

Slate is no stranger to voice acting, having appeared as Mayor Bellwether in Zootopia, Gidget in The Secret Life of Pets, and Harley Quinn in The Lego Batman Movie.

Image via A24

Related: Jenny Slate on 'The Sunlit Night,' Her 'Big Mouth' Future, and a (Maybe Lost) 'Looney Tunes' Script

The plot for the Marcel the Shell film is as follows:

Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

A24 has become one of the most revered studios in Hollywood, delivering several unique films and programs from some of the brightest talents in Hollywood. Their most recent project included the short-lived Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, which is perhaps not the best example of the studio's expertise. A24's highest-grossing films include Hereditary, Lady Bird, Moonlight, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar. Moonlight and Lady Bird were nominated for several Academy Awards, with Moonlight winning Best Picture in 2016.

There's no current release date for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, though audiences should expect it soon given its Telluride premiere.

8 Best Indie Animated Movies of All Time The indie scene is where the medium’s most daring, experimental, and most profound works are produced.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email