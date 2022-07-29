Jenny Slate is one of those comedians who you want to see succeed. She's funny, charismatic, and has made an impressive list for herself of iconic characters including my personal favorite, Monalisa Sapterstein in Parks and Recreation. But like many a great comedian, she started her career by joining the cast of Saturday Night Live briefly and her stint on the show is sadly infamous. Sitting down with our Perri Nemiroff for Collider's Ladies Night After Hours, Nemiroff asked Slate about Saturday Night Live and her time there.

Nemiroff brought up a quote from Slate where she said the decision came from "some man who didn't understand me ten years ago" and went on to ask Slate if this was something that she was aware of at the time of her departure or if she came to this realization after time to reflect. "I think at the time I felt that, and that I also felt angry at myself, just because I had felt that it was a bad fit," Slate said. "Like, I really liked all the people there a lot. I didn't feel that they were a bad fit to be friends with. But I don't know, I was not able to adjust into for some reason being like, relaxed in that atmosphere."

Saturday Night Live has been home to many comedians, many of which Slate has worked with since her departure from the show, so it's clear that she did like those around her while working there. But one of the things about Slate's answer really stuck out to me personally, her exploration of a woman's need to "be chill" and then be mad at yourself for not doing so. "I think it was, I think one of the worst things, one of the most brutal things you can do to yourself is to be mad that you're not chill. That's especially bad for women, you know, it's like, "Oh, be chill, be chill." You know there's no such thing as being chill. Some people are more relaxed than others. Some people are less sensitive. Some people don't show it, but like the chill thing. I just think that's a really like, a definition created by a misogynist at some point," Slate said. "So I think that my own remainders of whatever internalized misogyny I had, was like, "Yeah, you know, if you had just relaxed, you could have just blah, blah, blah." But the fact is, although I liked the people there, I was scared, I don't think I liked it that much."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Delightfully Eccentric Jenny Slate Performances, From 'Parks & Rec' to 'Marcel the Shell'

The idea of leaving the show didn't seem to appeal to Slate at the time either. She goes on to compare it to an unhealthy relationship, saying "Looking back on it, I also would have done anything to have stayed. You know, it was like, you know, being in an unhealthy relationship, Like, you don't understand that you're not really in love, you're just obsessed or something like I just think I didn't, I didn't understand it all at the time. But one thing that's always been my instinct is to just gear up for resilience, you know, like, and make that be graceful, and make that be as healthy as possible."

One thing she brings up that many can relate to is the need to sort of dismiss the upset one is feeling by turning to a distraction as a way of coping when the reality is that you need something more. She compared this to her own definition of resilience. "Part of resilience for me, is not being like, "Well, screw you!" and then getting drunk. You know, that is not, to me, resilience. I think that that to me is just like something else. I don't know what that is. Not that I haven't done that," she said. "But I try, and I think, in that moment, [I] really tried to be like, "Okay, I have to get another job. I have to make sure that I don't feel so bad about myself ever again. And that when I choose jobs in the future, now knowing what happened or something that I'll just like, ask a lot of questions.""

But, from what it seems, Slate doesn't regret doing the show, and she doesn't regret what happens. In fact, she even said if things were different, and she was asked to audition now, she'd find it hard to say no to it. "But some things you can't change what they are like, I would never change that I was on that show. And if I was not on it, and I was like I got a chance to audition for it now. You know, it would be probably really hard to say no. It's a legend. It's an incredible thing in our culture, and I'm lucky to have been on it. It just wasn't the right fit for me."

Slate has clearly gone on to do great things and brought a lot of joy to so many of us through her work. She's hilarious and fun to watch and while Saturday Night Live wasn't the fit for her, she's honest about what happened and how she feels about the situation and that's one of the reasons why so many of us appreciate her candor.

Watch Collider's interview with Slate below: