Ever since DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that a new version of Batman would be introduced in The Brave and the Bold, fans have been wondering who will be the next actor to suit up as the Dark Knight. One person that fans have been hoping to see is Jensen Ackles. Ackles is well-known for playing Dean Winchester in The CW's Supernatural. While at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy (via Deadline), Ackles talked about the possibility of being the next Batman.

At the convention, Ackles shared that he would be interested in playing the character. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes." However, Ackles also said that he has not had any conversations with anyone at DC Studios about playing Batman in Gunn and Safran's DC Universe. "Would I entertain the idea of playing my favorite superhero of all time? Nah, I'm good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero," Ackles joked. "I would love it. Sign me up."

Although fans will have to wait and see if Ackles will play the character in live action, he is one of the current actors to voice Batman in animation. Ackles has voiced the Dark Knight in several animated films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. He began voicing the character in the two-part film Batman: The Long Halloween in 2021. He later reprised the role in Legion of Super-Heroes, which was released in February. Ackles will also voice the character in the upcoming film Justice League: Warworld, which is scheduled to be released this summer. All of the films featuring Ackles' version of Batman are set in the Tomorrowverse, a shared DC Universe that began with Superman: Man of Tomorrow in 2020. Before playing Batman, Ackles voiced Jason Todd/Red Hood in the 2010 animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood.

Gunn and Safran's DC Universe Will Include Both Live Action and Animation

One notable difference between the DC Extended Universe and the upcoming DCU is that it will include both live-action and animation. One of the first projects from the DCU will be the animated series Creature Commandos. "In animation, we're actually trying to cast the voices of the actors we want to play them in real life," Safran said when announcing the first DCU films and television series in January. One actor who will appear in both mediums is Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, reprising the role from the DCEU. Davis will also play the character in the upcoming live-action series Waller.

The animated films starring Ackles as Batman are currently available to stream on Max. A trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween can be watched below: