That's a wrap on Jensen Ackles' upcoming Prime Video series, Countdown. After 6 months of filming, the actor is happy to reveal that his new action series has made a major step towards our screens. The actor took to social media to share the exciting update with his fans with a black-and-white photo carousel showing a few behind-the-scenes shots featuring himself and a couple of other cast members. Countdown hails from writer-producer Derek Haas, the brilliant mind behind the beloved One Chicago Universe, as well as the creator and producer of the CBS procedural, FBI: International. As such, fans can expect the same thrilling high-stakes action for which the aforementioned series' are revered.

The images from Ackles' Instagram appear to have been shot from the wrap party day on set. It includes a shot of him sitting on a set chair opposite a cast member on her own chair, a random shot of him standing outside and holding up an umbrella for shade from the scorching sun, one with him stringing a guitar, as well as a couple of other crowd photos showing the crew. The carousel ends with Ackles in a hug with one crew member. The images have a professional touch to them and Ackles credits the photographer as Tom in the caption.

"COUNTDOWN Season 1 complete," the actor revealed in the caption. "What a beautiful ride it has been these past 6 months. A brilliant crew, a fantastic cast and an absolutely wonderful experience. Thank you to Derek, JB, Marc, @primevideo, and everyone who made this project a reality." Though Season 1 is yet to be released, it appears Prime Video is already impressed with what the production has created thus far, as Ackles is hopeful that the show will return for another season, teasing in the caption; "I’ll see you all for season 2."

What Is 'Countdown' About and Who Else Is in the Cast?

Ackles plays an LAPD officer, Mark Meachum, in the thriller series. Per the logline, Countdown centers around Mark who "joins a secret task force to investigate a suspicious murder, but uncovers a sinister plot that requires the team to unite and save millions in the city." Joining Ackles in the series are Jessica Camacho (The Flash), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Violett Beane (Death and Other Details), and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock). Though Ackles did not reveal a premiere date for the series, speculations point towards late 2025 or early 2026, depending on the scale of editing required, as the series has now segued into the post-production phase.

Best known for his role as Dean Winchester in the smash-hit CW series, Supernatural, Ackles has kept busy on the small screen since the curtains came down on the drama in 2020. He cameoed and directed an episode of Walker, and reunited with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, for the satirical superhero series, The Boys, a role which he will reprise in the spin-off, Vought Rising, centered on his character. Ackles will return in The Boys Season 5, which will also be the show's final outing and will feature a highly anticipated Supernatural reunion with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins recently joining the cast in mystery roles.

None