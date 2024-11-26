Jensen Ackles returns to small screens yet again with the upcoming thriller series Countdown, which was greenlit in June. From the One Chicago legend Derek Haas and Amazon MGM Studios, the project received a 13-episode order and will see Ackles in the lead. While fans await its arrival, the Supernatural alum has shared a couple of photos from the set featuring himself and some cast members amid filming. Meanwhile, no release date for Countdown has been announced yet.

On Instagram, Ackles shared a “quick little update on set” alongside ten images beginning with a black and white shot of him and his co-star Jessica Camacho posing beside an SUV. “We are well on our way here and having a blast,” he penned. “That’s what it’s all about! Happy Friday, folks. Stay tuned for more. #Countdown @primevideo.” Speaking of the cast, Violett Beane, Uli Latukefu, and Elliot Knight were added to the Prime Video series in July. Camacho and Eric Dane also star as DEA Special Agent Amber Oliveras and Special Agent in Charge Nathan Blythe, respectively.

As for what to expect from this fascinating project, its logline reads:

“Countdown starts following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.”

Who Is Jensen Ackles?

Widely recognized as Dean Winchester on The WB/CW series Supernatural, Ackles has been involved in a wide range of Hollywood projects since the nineties. Besides Supernatural, where he starred from 2005 to 2020, he portrayed Eric Brady in NBC's Days of Our Lives, which earned him several Daytime Emmy Award nominations. The TV icon has also starred in The Boys as Soldier Boy in Season 3 and recently guest starred on CBS’ Tracker as Colter’s (Justin Hartley) brother.

In movies, Ackles was featured in My Bloody Valentine 3D, which was a box office success; plus, he has dabbled in several animation projects, providing the voices of Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood and Bruce Wayne/Batman in the animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld.

Countdown has no release date yet, but filming is underway. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.