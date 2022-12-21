The countdown has begun for HBO’s highly-anticipated series, The Last of Us. The series adaptation of PlayStation's popular video game of the same name will debut in January with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively. By the looks of the images and trailers released so far, the two actors seem to have embodied their characters and fans are already loving them. However, there was another fan-favorite actor who had Joel’s role “high up” on his radar. The Boys' star, Jensen Ackles, revealed that he was really interested in playing the leading role that ultimately went to Pascal.

A new clip shared on social media sees Ackles sharing an anecdote about wanting the role at a fan event for Supernatural. In the short clip, the actor admitted “I was kind of really pushing hard for Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us.” Though he quickly clarified "I don't think I was really in the mix or even had a shot at it." Adding “I was like, oh, that was high up on my radar.” However, Ackles confirmed that he’s soon heading to “shoot a whole day for a new game that's coming out," noting, while he "can't say what it is just yet," fans will "find out soon enough."

Ackles shot to fame with his role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural which ran for 15 Seasons. He recently reprised the role for the prequel spin-off series, The Winchesters which he also produced. He also played Soldier Boy on Prime Video’s hit superhero series, The Boys, with his character immediately becoming a fan favorite. If he landed the role of Joel in an alternate universe, he would have certainly embodied the character perfectly as his experiences in horror and action have so far been critically acclaimed.

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'Last of Us' Teaser Previews the Horrifying Threats Humanity Faces

During Brazil's CCXP, Pascal and Ramsey took the stage along with the rest of the cast and creators to give fans a taste of what’s to come and talk about their characters. The actors’ father-daughter chemistry is quite evident in the trailers and fans can’t think of a perfect pairing. During the panel, it was revealed that Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin collaborated on what Joel and Ellie would be like on screen and then “let Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal do the rest.” Pascal also revealed that there was an “instant bond” between them while navigating the world of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out Ackles’ comments below: