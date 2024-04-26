The Big Picture Colter's missing family members, brother Russell and sister Dory, will be introduced in upcoming Tracker episodes.

Russell involves Colter in a dangerous case involving a missing army buddy and shady government operations.

The Shaw family backstory, including a suspicious father's death, will play a significant role in shaping future episodes.

The Shaw family feels like a missing piece in Tracker, which the show aims to remedy in the coming episodes. Colter's brother and sister have not been seen or heard of for most of Season 1, but with the news that Jensen Ackles was cast to play Colter's older brother, Russell Shaw, and that Melissa Roxburgh will play Dory Shaw, fans will finally know what happened to the family. Russell will return in Tracker Season 1, Episode 12, "Off the Books." The episode's official logline (below) teases a lot about that character and the family as Colter (Justin Hartley) and his brother work a case together. The episode airs on May 5.

"Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past."

It is not a secret that Russell is not liked by his family, with Colter avoiding all his calls and their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), telling him to avoid Russell at all costs. But Colter obliges when trouble comes knocking, and Russell seeks his brother's help. It is unclear why he decides to help, but it might be out of curiosity, given that they don't speak much. The episode sees the brothers stand side by side as they investigate a dangerous case that could very well place them in danger. Chaos comes at them directly from two sides as they work on uncovering shady government operations while dealing with their complicated family dynamics.

In the series premiere, the show introduced the Shaw family, who lived off the grid in a compound in the Sierra National Forest. Their father, Ashton (Lee Tergesen), had taught them survival skills, but one rainy night, his father became extremely paranoid and ran out. Young Russell (Matthew Nelson-Mahood) followed him, but when they didn't return, Colter was behind them helter-skelter. He found his father lying at the bottom of the cliff while Russell looked from above. It was heavily insinuated that Russell had pushed their father off the cliff, leading to his death. This was the event that broke the family.

Melissa Roxburgh Guest Stars as Colter's Sister

Hartley teased earlier that the series would focus on the Shaw family in later episodes of the season. In the episode preceding Russell's, fans meet Adult Dory, who's now a professor, just like their parents. She enlists Colter's help to find a missing graduate student. Much is unknown about her, offering an opportunity for fans to get to know her better.

CBS has renewed Tracker for Season 2. Watch all-new episodes on CBS on Sundays at 8 PM ET, or catch up on Paramount+.

