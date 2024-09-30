One of the most handsome faces to ever grace our TV screens is on his way back, and we’re delighted to have some more information about when audiences can expect to see Jensen Ackles in Season 2 of Tracker. We’ve known for a few months that the Supernatural alum would return to his role as Russell Shaw, the previously estranged brother of Justin Hartley’s (This Is Us) Colter Shaw, but now we know how many episodes we’ll need to wait before Russell makes his explosive return. During a Q&A with TVLine, a fan inquired about when Russell would weave his way back into the storyline. As luck would have it, the wait is almost over, with TVLine revealing, “Ackles is scheduled to make his second Tracker appearance in the second episode of Season 2.” With the debut episode of Season 2 set for October 13, this puts Ackles on schedule to return to the procedural on October 20.

When audiences were first introduced to Ackles’s Russell in the first season, it was clear that there was no love lost between him and Colter. The pair had been on the outs for years and showed no signs of wanting that to change, but after spending some time together in the first season’s penultimate episode, their relationship seems to have shifted. Teasing what was to come for the siblings’ next run-in with one another, showrunner Elwood Reid said that their paths would cross while investigating a curious case of UFOs. This time, the pair will dig more into their tenuous family dynamics, with Reid sharing,

“There’s a secret that is revealed about their father that lands with both brothers. There’s a memory you’ll see that Colter doesn’t have that his brother does about Colter and their father. Now that the brothers are on better terms, they can actually compare notes and make some progress.”

Why Does Jensen Ackles Look So Familiar?

If you’ve just stumbled upon Ackles while watching CBS’s newest hit series, we’d like to welcome you to the fan club. The actor has been around for decades, so we’re shocked that you’re just getting here now, and we’re here to tell you that there’s a lot of catching up to do. Ackles has been at it for nearly three decades, landing career-launching roles in small-screen titles like NBC’s iconic soap, Days of Our Lives, and opposite Jessica Alba in Dark Angel.

Above all else, Ackles is synonymous with his Supernatural character, Dean Winchester, a role that he played throughout the show’s impressive 15-season run and in a spin-off titled The Winchesters. More recently, the actor reunited with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, for the third season of Kripke’s hit Prime Video series, The Boys. Appearing in the production as the morally corrupt hero known as Soldier Boy, it was announced that Ackles would be starring in a spin-off of the production titled Vought Rising with details to come.

