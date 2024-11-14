Netflix has released a fiery new trailer for the upcoming animated series Jentry Chau vs The Underworld, and in it, we see the titular character (Ali Wong) try to become a regular teenager despite her devastating powers. Created by Echo Wu, who also serves as showrunner, the supernatural series will debut in December and features an extraordinary ensemble led by Wong. Others on the list include Lori Tan Chinn as Jentry’s aunt Gugu and Bowen Yang as Jentry’s sidekick, Ed alongside Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, A.J. Beckles, and Woosung Kim.

As the supernatural series title implies, Jentry Chau vs The Underworld follows Jentry Chau, a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to stifle. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi, Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

Meanwhile, in the trailer below, it appears that Jentry Chau is not so liked by many at her school as she tries to fit in. While she’s aware that she can’t just do away with her powers, she also doesn’t want to start magic fires anymore, especially when she catches the eye of her crush. Well, that’s until she realizes the demons have no intentions of stopping their onslaught. High school has never been this fire, indeed! Check out the trailer below.

When Did Fans Hear About 'Jentry Chau vs The Underworld?'

Fans will recall that Netflix first unveiled the series in March 2023, along with a first look and Wong’s involvement. Wu was also announced as the showrunner at the time, and over a year later, in October 2024, a teaser trailer was released, promising an unforgettable experience with teenagers and the underworld.

Furthermore, according to Netflix, Jentry Chau vs The Underworld comprises thirteen episodes produced by Netflix Animation and Titmouse, Inc. Executive producers are Wu, Wong, and Aron Eli Coleite, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina also serving as EPs from Titmouse.

Jentry Chau vs The Underworld will premiere on Netflix on December 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.