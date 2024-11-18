Even though Netflix has become the go-to streaming platform for K-drama fans, other streaming giants are finally catching up to the fact that South Korean series have the potential to attract a whole new slate of viewers. And it happens pretty fast: Disney+'s new K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, for example, has just reached the milestone of becoming one of the most-watched titles on the platform. The period drama centers around a young woman who is born in the 1950s with a talent for singing but is harshly reprimanded by her mother.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is led by Kim Tae-ri, a South Korean actor who took the world by storm after she starred in The Handmaiden — which is considered a twisty thriller that usually ranks high among the best titles that the country has produced. It was directed by world-renowned filmmaker Park Chan-Wook. After that, Kim starred in acclaimed TV series such as Akgwi, Mr. Sunshine and, most notably, Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The cast of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born also features Shin Ye-eun (The Glory), Ra Mi-ran (Honest Candidate), Jung Eun-chae (Dr. Frost) and Kim Yoon-hye (Shooting Stars).

The new K-drama is yet another example that fans of South Korean stories don't necessarily look for the most twisty and action-packed story to watch, but rather the ones in which you can get easily invested in the characters and the world they inhabit. The conflict of Yoon Jeong-nyeon (Kim) is pretty simple: she wants to make the best of her talent and follow her dream. At the same time, it's easy to understand why her mother would oppose it. In the context of the series, Korean society is fresh out of a war, meaning that pursuing a career in arts could result in even more financial struggle.

K-Dramas Are Far From The Shallow Now

It's pretty easy to understand why Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born received the very familiar subtitle overseas. Both the series and the movie A Star Is Born helmed by Barbra Streisand (and then Lady Gaga in the remake) talk about a young woman who is led to believe she doesn't have what it takes to excel at her art — but she decides to go for it anyway. In both cases, believing in the dream is worthwhile, but we're also reminded that you do have to sacrifice a lot if you want to explore your talents.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born reached #10 among the most-watched titles on Disney+, meaning that this past week the K-drama had similar numbers to other more famous titles such as Agatha All Along, The Old Man and even cartoon series Bluey. For K-drama fans, this is excellent news, because it signals to Disney+ and other streamers that viewers will show up every time a new K-drama hits, and it doesn't matter on which platform.

You can stream all twelve episodes from Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born on Disney+ now.

