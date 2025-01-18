For 37 years, starting in 1984, Alex Trebek was the host of Jeopardy!. Along with the likes of Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and Bob Barker on The Price Is Right, Trebek became a household name thanks to his intelligence and charm. For decades, until his heartbreaking death in 2020, millions of us sat down every night with Alex and Jeopardy! to test our trivia knowledge. That continues today with Ken Jennings as the host, but did you know that Alex Trebek wasn't the first host of the show that's now synonymous with him? Before his legendary run, there were actually two other variations of Jeopardy! that ended up getting cancelled.

'Jeopardy!' First Debuted in 1964

In the 1950s, quiz shows were all the rage, but there was just one big problem. There were many scandals throughout the decade, with shows being fixed. It got so bad that even Congress got involved, amending 1934's Communications Act to make fixing quiz shows illegal. So what would happen now? In 1963, producer Merv Griffin had a conversation with his wife, Julann, who told him there needed to be a show where the contestants got the answers up front. If they asked the wrong question, they'd lose money and be put in jeopardy. So, you can thank Julann Griffin for the birth of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! premiered on NBC on March 30, 1964, with Art Fleming as the host. He worked as a radio announcer and an actor on TV, making his voice and charisma perfect for the series. Jeopardy! was a big hit for over a decade until a TV executive named Lin Bolen unwisely decided to shake things up. Bolen worked for NBC and became the first-ever female VP of programming for any network. She accomplished a lot, such as commissioning the creation of Wheel of Fortune and making soap operas an hour long instead of 30 minutes, leading to NBC becoming the ratings leader. But then, at NBC's peak, she decided to cancel Jeopardy! in 1975 because of its older demographics. The time had come to focus on the younger viewer.

Art Fleming Returned To Host 'The All-New Jeopardy!'