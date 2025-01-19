There are very few times that Joe Average can sit back and scoff at Jeopardy! contestants for their lack of know-how on a subject. "Body Parts in Latin"? Um, no. "The 5th Century"? Negatory. "Contemporary American Authors"? Unless it's Dr. Seuss, then probably not. "Sports"? Now we're talking!

Baseball, football, hockey, you name it, and it's a veritable guarantee that Jeopardy! contestants have avoided the category outright if they can or given an answer so very wrong that they should be benched (definition withdraw (a sports player) from play). Even host Ken Jennings couldn't resist joking about one woman's guess of the "50-yard dash" for "Sifan Hassan holds the women's world record in this track event: 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds." To put it into perspective, contestant's answers to sports categories in Jeopardy! are about as bad as the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One particularly bad round in 2018 had host Alex Trebek offering to cut to commercial rather than carrying on the debacle of a "Talkin' Football" category. The three contestants that day - an English teacher, an attorney, and a banker - tore through everything else on the board, avoiding the category like the plague, but eventually, they had to tackle it. Now it's not like they gave bad answers, more like they never gave an answer at all, what they call a "triple stumper,' where all three contestants pass on all five clues. It prompted Trebek, a big sports fan himself, to posit, "I can tell you guys are big football fans," to the amusement of the studio audience. Then he really had the audience in stitches by suggesting they should go to a commercial break before suggesting they look at the final question on the board "just for the fun of it."

Jennings referenced the infamous episode in 2022, when a once-in-a-lifetime moment saw contestants go 5-for-5 on an "NFL Opening Weekend," sending the contestants and live crowd into hysterics with, "You guys did very well on football and will not go viral on YouTube!" Of course, even if the sports category has nothing to do with football, contestants fare no better. One spectacularly bad answer managed to make the eyes roll of basketball and hockey fans alike, with a contestant in 2014, with a clue asking who had 11 100-plus assist seasons in the NHL, guessed NBA legend Magic Johnson (he does know a thing or two about assists), prompting The Washington Post to headline the story as “Magic Johnson. What is worst Jeopardy answer ever?”

There's a Reason Why Sports Categories are Hard for 'Jeopardy!' Contestants