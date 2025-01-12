Look, we’ve all watched Jeopardy! and marveled at the answers we got correct, because the show is undeniably difficult. Sure, there’s the occasional easy question and category, but oftentimes the questions are extremely hard to answer for the average person. Which is why it’s always so impressive when a contestant goes on a winning streak. James Holzhauer is a 33-time Jeopardy! winner, and of his wins, he got 27 questions wrong, which is impressive when you think of just how many questions are answered in an episode. USA Today listed all of James’ missed questions, so which of those 27 questions do you think you would get right?

10 Category: Don’t Tread On Meme

James picked the category “Don’t Tread On Meme” where the clue was: A 2016 interview with this Batman actor found him looking sad; the internet then made him the meme we deserve. James guessed Christian Bale, which is a solid choice if you’re choosing your favorite Batman actor, but not the correct choice in this instance. The actual answer was Ben Affleck, who somehow continues to make a meme of himself every year. It’s almost as impressive as James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak. Almost.

This clue is in reference, of course, to the interview Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill did with Yahoo Movies when promoting Batman v Superman. In the interview, Ben Affleck looks so sad the entire time, and the internet ran with it, going so far as editing sad songs over top of clips from the interview and all.

9 Category: Celebrities (Final Jeopardy!)

For one of James’ final Jeopardy!’s he had the category “Celebrities”, where his clue was: This inductee into the Video Hall of Fame sold 17 million copies of a video cassette she released in 1982. His answer was Madonna, but the correct answer was, of course, Jane Fonda and her iconic workout tape. The tape is so iconic, in fact, that in 2014, she re-released some of the videos on DVD and digital download after many requests. She also recorded new videos in 2020 (at the age of 82, mind you!) to help those quarantined at home stay in shape.

8 Category: American Poetry

The category “American Poetry” tripped up James with the clue: Frank O’Hara’s most famous poem is “The Day Lady Died,” in which he reads about this jazz singer’s death in 1959. James answered Ella Fitzgerald, but the correct answer was actually Billie Holiday. It’s understandable that James’ mind would go to Ella as she was often referred to as Lady Ella, and the Queen of Jazz, but she was still very much alive in 1959, and didn’t pass until 1996. The poem is a touching elegy to the late Billie Holiday, and details the mundane things the poet was doing the day she passed. As the poem ends he recalls a performance he saw where she took everyone’s breath away, as only she could.

7 Category: We Will Rock You

The clue: In 2018, this band “didn’t have a dime, but I always had a vision, always had high, high hopes”, gave James a tough time. He answered Fall Out Boy when the correct answer is Panic! at the Disco. Both bands are rock-heavy, but Fall Out Boy is more punk-leaning, while Panic! is more pop-leaning. Still, the two bands were active around the same time as one another, so it's not hard to see how James would get them confused.

6 Category: Movies in the DirecTV Guide

James missed out on the category “Movies in the DirecTV Guide’, and on a pretty popular movie at that. To the clue: “Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days”, James answered Snatch. The correct answer is, of course, Quentin Tarantino’s classic Pulp Fiction.

But James actually wasn’t too far off with this answer because the two films sound pretty similar to one another. Snatch features a boxer, gangsters, and some amateur robbers who are all trying to track down a stolen diamond. It doesn’t sound too far off from Pulp Fiction in terms of its cast of characters, but the answer is, of course, Pulp Fiction due to its longstanding legacy in the media.

5 Category: Ballet

James also chose the category “Ballet”, where his clue was: The creators of 1943’s Fancy Free called each other Lenny and Jerry — Leonard Bernstein and this choreographer. James answered, “Who is Herman?” But the correct answer is Jerome Robbins. This is a hard category if you’re not familiar with ballet, but both Jerome Robbins and Leonard Bernstein are well-known names.

Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins collaborated a lot throughout their careers, and on some pretty huge projects as well. One of their most well-known collaborations is West Side Story, the idea of which was conceived by Jerome, and the music by Leonard.

4 Category: The Franklin Institute

Similar to the ballet category, “The Franklin Institute” is another difficult category if you’re not familiar with it. But most know the names Beethoven and Mozart. The clue for the category was: Beethoven and Mozart wrote for this instrument that Ben Franklin created, which he said gave him the greatest personal satisfaction of all his inventions. James guessed the glass flute but the correct answer was the glass harmonica, a wholly different instrument.

3 Category: Let’s Go To The Wildlife Refuge

Coming out of the pop-culture-heavy categories may seem easier, but James still slipped up on a few. The first being the category “Let’s Go To the Wildlife Refuge”, where the clue was: More than 5,000 of these big deer spend winters at the Wyoming National Refuge named for them. James guessed moose, which is a solid guess, but the correct answer is actually elk. The National Elk Refuge is located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and was created in 1912 to provide sanctuary and habitat for elk herds.

2 Category: Press Your Luck

The category “Press Your Luck” featured simple answers such as “What is a panini?” But James wasn’t so lucky in the question he received. His clue was: Permanent press is a process where fabric gets chemically treated to make it resistant to these. James answered, “What are stains?” The correct answer, however, was wrinkles, which in hindsight does make more sense. Though that stain press does sound like a nifty invention.

1 Category: Hey, “B.B.”

The category “Hey, ‘B.B.’” featured clues that had double Bs in them. James’ clue was: Stove placement of lower priority items. He answered, “What is the bottom burner?” But the correct answer was actually “What is the back burner?” He was so close to getting it, and clearly knew what the answer was, and it was just a slip of the slip. But it’s those small slip-ups that can cost you an answer on Jeopardy! You can watch Jeopardy! ABC and is available to stream in the U.S. on YouTube TV.

