Jeopardy! is a show that's not only shaped the face of pop culture (and that's long before Pop Culture Jeopardy! was actually a thing), but changed people's lives. Ken Jennings went from one of the biggest Jeopardy! champions to hosting the show, and Jeopardy! remains one of the longest-running game shows in history. But it turns out that Jeopardy! is also an unexpected foundation for romantic relationships, especially with its most recent episode.

In February, Jeopardy! held the 2025 edition of its Invitational Tournament, which pits former champions against each other to see who comes out on top. One of the returning champions, Roger Craig, actually revealed that he had married another Jeopardy! champion! "At the All-Star Games, I reconnected with Julia Collins," Craig told Jennings when filling him in on his post-Jeopardy! life. "I first met her in New York about 10 years ago, and we're married now."

Roger Craig and Julia Collins Are Two of ‘Jeopardy!’s Biggest Champions

Prior to their marriage, Craig and Collins both made Jeopardy! history in wildly different ways. Craig would use his expertise from studying at Virginia Tech and the University of Delaware — and playing quiz bowls at both institutions — to set a major record by winning $77,000 on his second day of competition. What's truly impressive is that he managed to beat the record held by Jennings, who previously held the best single-day winning at $75,000. Craig would also enter the 2011 edition of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, and won thanks to a pair of Daily Doubles, along with some massive wagers that paid off immensely. Collins would have her own major Jeopardy! history moment in 2014; she wound up having the longest winning streak of any female contestant with 20 consecutive wins. It's a feat that remained unmatched until Amy Schneider entered the Jeopardy! hall of fame with a monumental 40 consecutive wins. At the All-Star Game in 2019, they will participate alongside fellow champions, including Jennings. Craig joined a team led by Austin Rogers while Collins headed up her own team.

But even though Craig and Collins tied the knot, they haven't faced off against each other in Jeopardy! — at least, not yet. Jennings did raise the question, and Craig said that the timing didn't work out for Collins to join this year's Invitational Tournament: "We would love to...She would love to have been here, but the logistics just didn't work out. So hopefully next time." If Craig and Collins compete against each other, it would mark another major milestone in Jeopardy! history as they'd be the first married couple to compete against each other. The fact that they're both champions as well would be the icing on top. And with more tournaments in the works for Jeopardy! this year, including the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters, there's a very real chance this could happen.

This Isn’t the First Time a ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Found Love on the Show