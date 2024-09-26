Clint Eastwood has spent much of his on-screen career in jeopardy, but never quite like this. Many fans on social media have noted current Jeopardy! champion David Erb's resemblance to the film legend. Fox News collated several Twitter reactions to Erb that made their day.

A native of Seattle, Washington, like current Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, Erb is an astrophysicist turned puzzle designer - and despite his lean features, gray hair, and distinctive squint, has never served as Eastwood's stunt double. He is the longest-running champion on the current season of the competition series, which began on September 9. He has won three games, and will be competing for his fourth win tonight. A fifth win would guarantee him a spot in the show's annual Tournament of Champions, although it's possible his impressive winnings so far - $90,754 USD - could earn him a spot in the tournament anyway. Erb has racked up three impressive victories, even winning his second game despite missing Final Jeopardy - because a man's got to know his limitations. His celebrity doppelgänger, meanwhile, will release his purported final movie as director, Juror No. 2, this fall.

What Is Happening on 'Jeopardy!' This Season?

After an unusual season last year, Jeopardy! is mostly back to normal. Thanks to the WGA strike, last season had many tournaments instead of normal play, with old contestants returning to face recycled questions. Last season also saw the unstable hosting situation that had persisted since the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek come to an end; Mayim Bialik, who had shared hosting duties with formr champ Jennings, was dismissed, leaving Jennings as the show's sole quiz master. The upcoming season will see the return of Celebrity Jeopardy! for its third primetime season on ABC, with a new crop of stars looking to join Ike Barinholtz and Lisa Ann Walter in the winners' circle. It will also see the launch of a new spinoff: Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video and be hosted by Colin Jost.

His resemblance to Eastwood isn't Erb's only Hollywood connection. Erb is married to Bonnie Garmus, the author of the bestselling novel Lessons in Chemistry. The novel spent 99 weeks on the bestseller charts, and was adapted into an Apple TV+ miniseries starring Brie Larson and Lewis Pullman.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight in syndication; Erb will defend his winning streak tonight against two new challengers. Check your local listings for air times, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

