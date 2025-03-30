Warning: This article mentions the topic of suicide.

There is some upsetting news for Jeopardy! fans, as a popular contestant has sadly passed away. Laurin Bell, who competed in February 2023, died at 41 on Sunday, March 23. Her loved ones have confirmed on Facebook that Bell has tragically passed away by suicide. Kristen Joyner, her friend, took to Facebook and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to let everyone know Laurin Bell decided to end her life last night. She was a brilliant, funny, and beautiful soul. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as they process this loss.”

Alongside the upsetting tribute, Joyner added a photo of the late Jeopardy! contestant smiling during her appearance on the show. She also shared that Bell’s dog, Kinley, was relocated to a shelter in Polk County, Florida and that she has “10 days” to find a new home. Since announcing Bell’s sad passing, Joyne updated the post and told Bell’s fans that Kinley is at the Polk County Bully Project. “She is 14 years old and not good with other dogs,” Joyner wrote about Kinley, "but is friendly with everyone and cats. She’s a great companion and needs love.” In the updated post, she wrote, “If you would like to adopt to give her a forever home, or donate towards Kinley please go to the link on their page.”

Fans Have Paid Tribute to the Late 'Jeopardy!' Star

Bell appeared on the iconic game show in the Valentine’s Day episode in February 2023, hosted by Ken Jennings. During her appearance, she and contestant Blaine Smith competed against popular Jeopardy! champion Kendra Westerhaus. On the show, Bell earned $5,200 with an impressive 86.67% rate at answering questions correctly. Bell ultimately did not prevail during her appearance, as she unfortunately went “all in” with her earnings in Final Jeopardy. Her answer of “What is Jupiter?” was incorrect, which took her earnings back down to zero, and Westerhaus won the episode with $17,600. Although Bell did not advance to the next level, she left a lasting impression on viewers. Fans of Jeopardy! loved Bell for her sharp and quick wit, impressive gameplay, and answers.

A spokesperson for the Florida Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The U.S. Sun that an autopsy was performed, and toxicology testing is underway. Fans paid tribute online and paid their respects to the late Jeopardy! contestant. Others asked for more information on Kinley. One wrote on Facebook, “I pray you find peace in the heavens above, Laurin. I am very sorry for all who knew and loved her. I am also praying that her beautiful dog can overcome the loss of her mom and find a loving family to live out the rest of her days in peace.” Another wrote, “So sorry for your loss!!” Reddit user @AveryElle87 wrote, “You never know what someone is going through, so I hope we all see that big smile and remember that, and try to be a bit more compassionate and kind along the way.”

Jeopardy! airs weekdays on ABC.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Text Home to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional help.