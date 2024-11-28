The biggest draw of Jeopardy! is seeing contestants utilize their knowledge to win games and collect cash. In recent years, the show has seen the rise of the "super champion" – contestants who win ten or more games in a row. The string of super champions on Jeopardy!, combined with other factors, has decreased viewership, with fans claiming that Jeopardy! has "lost its magic." While the spirit of Jeopardy! does remain intact, the constant search for super champions has taken away one of the game's most enduring factors: the variety of contestants that appear each week. And a lot of that has to do with the fact that Jeopardy! removed a limit on how many wins a contestant can have.

Previously on Jeopardy!, contestants could only win five games in a row before being "retired" from the show. That changed on September 8, 2003, with the debut of Jeopardy!'s 20th season, which officially removed the five-game limit on contestants. "Removing the limit on contestants’ winnings is the first of many exciting surprises we have planned in the months ahead," the late Alex Trebek said of the change. "There is no doubt this season will be full of higher stakes, greater risk, and more unstoppable contestants." It looks like Trebek was half right about the shake-up.

‘Jeopardy!’ Lifting the Five-Game Limit Led to Ken Jennings’ Rise

Credits: Eric McCandless/Disney

When Jeopardy! lifted its five-game limit, it cleared a path for Ken Jennings to make history. Jennings would win a record-breaking 74 games during his days as a Jeopardy! contestant, including the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. His association with the game didn't end there; after Trebek passed, Jennings and Mayim Bialik would alternate hosting duties starting in 2021. When Bialik chose to step away in 2023 following the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, Jennings became the sole host. This cemented a unique journey for Jennings; not only is he one of Jeopardy!'s most successful players, but he's become a part of the show's history in a way that no other contestant has mastered.

Jennings' rise to success might be why recent Jeopardy! episodes have featured more and more super champions; it's pretty clear Jeopardy! producers are trying to replicate that success. But those producers forget that Jennings had a one-of-a-kind journey that can't be replicated. The closest anyone has gotten to his record-breaking streak is Amy Schneider, who walked away with an impressive 40 games. Likewise, no one's beaten Jennings' impressive $2.5 million haul – and they shouldn't try to. The draw of Jeopardy! is that contestants from all walks of life are able to compete, and one former contestant feels that removing the five-game limit has stripped Jeopardy! of that element.

A Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Wants the Five-Game Limit Restored

Former contestant Tom Nichols – who happens to be a five-time champ himself – discussed the focus on super champions during an interview. Nichols said that removing the five-game limit leads to repeat champions having an unfair edge over competitors. “The whole charm of the show was to celebrate ordinary Americans showing what they knew,” he said. “It was not supposed to be 38 games of ‘Hulk Smash.’” Nichols didn't stop there, writing a piece for The Atlantic that argued for retiring Jeopardy! if it continued to keep focusing on super champions. While Jeopardy! might not be ready for retirement just yet, Nichols has a point about re-installing the five-game limit. Having that limit would allow for more variety in contestants, but it would also provide a more balanced game. While Nichols says that most of the game is about hitting the buzzer at the right time, knowledge is still a big part of it – and seeing different contestants express their knowledge is a big draw of the game.

Another element that might lead to the five-game limit being re-installed is viewership. Ratings soared during Amy Schneider's run on the show, but recently Wheel of Fortune has eclipsed Jeopardy! in viewership. If Jeopardy! wants to win back its viewers, making the game feel more challenging would be a start – and a big challenge would be putting a limit on how many games the contestant could win. While removing the five-game limit did lead to a shake-up in Jeopardy!'s structure, it's time to go back to basics if the show wants to win back viewers.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight on ABC in the U.S. Episodes are also available to stream on ABC.com.

