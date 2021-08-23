The 'Call Me Kat' star will host the first 15 episodes of the new season.

Mayim Bialik will serve as the first guest host of Jeopardy!'s upcoming 38th season. The actress will host the first fifteen episodes of the new season as production resumes on the quiz show this week.

Production was halted late last week when newly announced host Mike Richards stepped down amid growing controversy, including insensitive comments he made on his podcast and a discrimination suit from his time as executive producer on The Price is Right. In a statement to the Jeopardy! production team, Richards confirmed that "moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show." The decision came only nine days after Richards was announced as the host of the syndicated series, having served as a guest host in February.

Richards, who will remain an executive producer on the series, expressed that Sony Pictures Television would resume the search for a permanent host, and that he would not be personally involved in the process. Bialik, who first guest-hosted in June, was apparently a frontrunner for the syndicated hosting position, though prior commitments with her comedy, Call Me Kat, made scheduling impossible. Instead, she was announced as the permanent host of the gameshow's primetime and spin-off specials, beginning with the Jeopardy! National College Championship for ABC. Bialik is currently on hiatus from Call Me Kat, making the guest spot possible.

Fans are clamoring for some of the other recent guest hosts to land a permanent spot at the host's podium, including Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and actor LeVar Burton. Burton landed his guest spot in July after a protracted social media campaign from fans. That campaign has regained new energy in the wake of Richards stepping down, though Sony has yet to respond.

Jeopardy! is expected to begin airing its 38th season on September 13 with Bialik as guest host.

