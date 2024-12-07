Full confession: I am a pop-culture trivia master... nae, god, and a humble one at that. There's been many a time, sitting in a pub, where I've seen my name on the top of the trivia leaderboard, quick to answer "Who's the guy that's not George Michael in Wham!?" or "What is the name of the movie starring all five Spice Girls?" (Andrew Ridgeley and Spice World, respectively, if you didn't know). But if I need to take my ego down a notch or two, I throw on Jeopardy!.

Every once in a while, a category comes on that I would totally sweep the board with if I was on the show, like "Songs of the '80s" or "Useless Crap from The Simpsons," just to stand like an idiot the rest of the show as people with intimate knowledge of "17th Century Bathroom Habits" and "Latin Slang Words" kick my arse. So, when a Final Clue comes on that stumps all three contestants and Ken Jennings, as was the case recently, I smile just a little bit. And it happens more often than you might expect... but is there one that is the most difficult to answer (or is it question answer, or answer like a question? Never understood that)?

When a question was posed on Reddit asking, "What do you think was the hardest final Jeopardy! question ever?", one that came up generated a number of replies, mostly of the WTF nature, fell in the "FOOD" category:

"This cheese was created in 1892 by Emil Frey and named for a New York singing society whose members loved the cheese."

The question was posed in the final round of the episode that aired on July 23, 2009. Up to that point, a California-based video game tester and camp counselor, Stefan Goodreau, had a comfortable $22,600 lead over the other two contestants, a travel agent/travel writer from Arizona named Rosanne, and a Congressional aide from Washington, D.C. by the name of Zach, heading into the final with $200 each. With no one able to answer/question-answer, Stefan was knocked down to $2,735, Rosanne to $150, and Zach to $93.

Things would have looked a lot better for the trio - or at least Stefan - had they come up with "What is Liederkranz?" So obvious. Not. Even the history of Liederkranz cheese is detailed on the website Atlas Obscura, which means "atlas of the obscure." I'm assuming. According to the website, the cheese was a hit, but over the course of time it slowly disappeared, becoming extinct in 1985 after a batch was discovered to have bacterial contamination, only to be resurrected by Wisconsin's DCI Cheese Co. in 2010. Who the hell would know that? Maybe famed cheese lover Wallace (Ben Whitehead) of Wallace & Gromit fame, appearing next in Netflix's Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, or Mr. Mousebender (John Cleese) from the classic Monty Python sketch "Cheese Shop." But otherwise, who? No one going on the show is thinking, "man, I'd better study up on my cheese history."

Difficulty is Subjective With 'Jeopardy!'s Final Clues

However, maybe the question isn't which is the most difficult to answer, but, rather, can there even be a most difficult to answer? What's difficult for one is not always going to be difficult for everyone. Clearly, Stefan Goodreau knew a lot more stuff back in 2009 than the other two. You don't have a lead of over $22,000 if all three know everything (unless they were painfully slow to buzz in, but for kicks and giggles let's assume that they got a few rounds in, and they just sucked). A quick Google search of "most difficult jeopardy final clues" kicks back a lot of results. Some appear on multiple lists, like "In 1992, this city's velodrome, once used in the Olympic Games, was transformed into an environmental biodome (What is Montreal?)," but for the most part, each list has its own unique entries, like this one: "It's the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf" (What is Iran? Iran so far away... Flock of Seagulls forever, bruh!).

Look. In this crazy world of ours, some people know a lot about obscure stuff. Some know a lot about certain topics. Some would be stumped by a Jeopardy! clue that says "This is your first name." And I would venture to guess that everyone, at some point, has shouted, "I knew that!" after the clue's been answered. Yah, sure you did. Not everyone can be on Jeopardy! and succeed... but bring on Pop Culture Jeopardy. Ready when you are, Colin Jost. Jeopardy! is available to stream in the U.S. on YouTube TV

