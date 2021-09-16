Jeopardy! is still without a permanent host, but at least they finally have 2021 solved. Following the resignation of Mike Richards as host and from his executive producer role, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are set to split hosting duties until the end of the year. Beginning on September 20th, Bialik will run the show through November 5. After that, she and Jennings will share the podium based on their schedules.

The Big Bang Theory star has since taken over daytime hosting duties following the reversal of Richards becoming the permanent host and it seems she'll continue to do so for the near future. Jennings, on the other hand, was the first guest host to take over Jeopardy! briefly following Alex Trebek's death. As a former champion of the game show, he's a perfect fit for his knowledge of the show and ability to relate to new contestants entering the ring for the first time.

Since Trebek's passing, the show has brought on a slew of celebrity guests to take the wheel for a few episodes and possibly stake their claim for the coveted Jeopardy! throne. The fan-favorite to take over was former Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton who received massive backing from social media which ultimately culminated in a guest appearance in July. Other guest hosts included broadcasters Anderson Cooper, and Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, Good Morning America co-hosts George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Fox sportscaster Joe Buck.

In the meantime, Jeopardy! will continue its search for a permanent host in the background. Although the show has new hosts, the episodes with Richards at the helm are just beginning to air, creating a bit of an awkward situation considering the circumstances. He only managed to record five episodes before controversy caught up with him, but those five episodes have a very weird air to them.

We'll have more updates when the game show finally has a question to the answer "This person took over Jeopardy! in 2022."

