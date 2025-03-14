Ken Jennings, the greatest Jeopardy! contestant of all time, now hosts the venerable game show every night. However, some of the show's fans want him back on the other side of the podium for a special tournament. A thread on the Jeopardy! subreddit proposes that he face off against the contestants he defeated in his legendary 74-game winning streak in 2004. Call it the Ken Jennings Revenge Tour.

Interest in Jennings' historic winning streak has been reignited recently, with the episodes now streaming on PlutoTV. Recently, the official Jeopardy! podcast even reached out to several of Jennings' former foes for an episode entitled "The Ken Jennings Roadkill Show." And while contestants who didn't win a single game almost never returned to the show in the past, recent years saw the creation of the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament, which selected past contestants who came close to winning their games and gave them a shot at a slot in the annual Tournament of Champions.

Who Is Ken Jennings?

Image via CBS

Of course, pitting Jennings against the 148 challengers he faced over his time on the show would be a little unwieldy, and many of them may be unwilling or unable to participate in a tournament twenty years later. However. Jennings' foes could be whittled down to the contestants who came close to ending his streak, before he could rewrite the Jeopardy! record book and become one the most famous game show contestants in history. Seeing Jennings back in action would bring in Jeopardy! fans new and old, and remind newcomers why the mild-mannered Jennings is the Jeopardy! GOAT.

Jeopardy! audiences had no idea what was going to happen when Salt Lake City software engineer Ken Jennings took to the stage on June 2, 2004. The rule that sent contestants home after five games had been changed a few months before, allowing winning contestants to stay on the show indefinitely until being defeated. However, the longest winning streak the show has seen since was an eight-game streak by Tom Walsh. Jennings won his first game, and then just kept winning and winning, often by huge margins that made Final Jeopardy irrelevant. He won seventy-four straight games, a run that has yet to be matched or equaled. The run attracted a great deal of media attention, made Jennings a national celebrity, and also boosted Jeopardy's ratings by 20%. Realtor Nancy Zerg finally ended his streak in his 75th game, beating him on a Final Jeopardy question about tax preparer H&R Block. By the time his streak ended, he'd won over $2.5 million USD.

Is Ken Jennings the 'Jeopardy!' GOAT?

His loss to Zerg wasn't the end of Jennings' time on Jeopardy!, of course. He returned several times over the years for tournaments and specials, including a miniseries that pitted him and previous Jeopardy! all-time champ Brad Rutter against IBM's Watson computer; the machine overwhelmingly prevailed over both men. Jennings' final Jeopardy! action to date came in a tournament that promised to crown the Jeopardy! GOAT: The Greatest of All Time. Over the course of four prime-time episodes, Jennings decisively beat both Rutter and more recent super-champ James Holzhauer, who'd rattled off a 32-game winning streak with both his superior knowledge and fearless Daily Double wagering strategy.

Jennings proved that an old dog can learn new tricks, as he adopted Holzhauer's high-stakes betting strategy and ultimately beat him at his own game. The tournament marked the end of an era for the show: longtime host Alex Trebek succumbed to cancer later that year, and Jennings put an official end to his time as a contestant by signing on as a consulting producer on the show. After Trebek's death, Jennings also ended up as the sole host of Jeopardy! after a selection process that suffered a number of false starts and reversals.

Jennings is Jeopardy!'s Most Impactful Player

Jennings is the most consequential player in Jeopardy! history. Jennings was the predecessor to a generation of Jeopardy! super-champions. Before Jennings, even Jeopardy! fans would be hard-pressed to name most of the show's biggest winners, who would appear for five days then return for a brief bow at the Tournament of Champions; now, you can't talk about Jeopardy! without discussing modern champs like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach. Jennings clearly still has the juice, too: he's the rare game show host who seems to know all the answers (or the questions, in Jeopardy! tradition) without having to consult his cue cards. He may not think so, however; he was reluctant even to return for the Greatest of All Time tournament, as he'd lost every previous head-to-head match-up against Rutter and was a decade older than high-rolling gambler Holzhauer. However, he and his opponents would all be of a similar vintage, putting them on a more even footing, and they'd be dealing with two decades of rust.

Whether Ken Jennings would return is a question only he can ultimately answer. However, another question remains: could Jennings return as a Jeopardy! contestant at all, given that he is now the show's host, not to mention a consulting producer? Ever since the TV game show scandals of the 1950s (which were chronicled in Robert Redford's 1994 film Quiz Show), there have been extremely strict regulations about fairness on shows like Jeopardy!, ensuring that no contestant can have an unfair advantage. Jennings could be presented as an "obstacle" of sorts to other contestants, despite being employed by the show, and play for charity (like the contestants on Celebrity Jeopardy!, which Jennings also currently hosts), or simply personal pride.

Such an approach is taken by the British game show The Chase, which pits contestants against a trivia expert "chaser." Chasers on the now-cancelled American version of The Chase included a number of former Jeopardy! champs, including Holzhauer, Rutter, and Jennings himself. Looking back further, the final round of the Comedy Central game show Win Ben Stein's Money had contestants face off with the show's host, economist and character actor Ben Stein, in the final round of every episode. So while the concept may be thorny, it's clearly not insurmountable.

Who Could Host The Ken Jennings Revenge Tour?

Image via Prime Video

Another question, of course, is who would host Jeopardy! if Jennings became a contestant again? While Jennings initially alternated his hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, she departed the show under less-than-friendly terms following the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes. There are other options, of course. Former champ Buzzy Cohen guest-hosted after Trebek's death, and now co-hosts the show's official podcast, Inside Jeopardy. His fellow podcast co-host, ex-champ and Steve Martin lookalike Sam Buttrey, is another possibility, as is current Pop Culture Jeopardy! host and Saturday Night Live funnyman Colin Jost; or maybe the telegenic Holzhauer could be convinced to host to needle longtime rival Jennings one more time.

There's no guarantee that Jennings wants to become a contestant again, or that if he did, he'd still be in fighting trim. There have been some regrettable returns to the arena by all-time greats; just think of Muhammed Ali's sad final bouts, or Michael Jordan's forgettable two seasons with the Washington Wizards. But if Jennings is tanned, rested, and ready, Jeopardy! fans would love to see him get back in the arena one more time.