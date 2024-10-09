Ken Jennings has taken over hosting duties on Jeopardy! but this week featured an episode that was anything but smooth sailing for him. Often, Jennings asks people to be more specific with their answers and when he didn't ask for clarification on an answer, it left fans angry. The Final clue only added fuel to the fire when fans stated that it wasn't clear, resulting in all three contestants getting the answer wrong. Jeopardy! fans voiced their frustration for the episode, calling out the game show host and the questions themselves for not being clearer.

The first issue happened during Double Jeopardy. The $1200 clue under National Historical Parks was answered and Jennings should have asked the contestant to be more specific. He'd done so at other points in the game but not this time around. The answer, as is typically how the contestants come up with question being asked, was “The Hereford cattle on the ranch of this president’s historical national park are descended from his registered herd.” Reigning champion Mark Fitzpatrick buzzed in to answer with "Who is Johnson?"

Jennings did not ask for clarification, just responding with "Yes, LBJ’s right.” Lyndon B. Johnson is not the only man with the last name Johnson who was president. Andrew Johnson also served as the 17th President of the United States. Fans complained about Jennings' not asking Fitzpatrick to be more specific on the show's Reddit thread (via TV Insider), writing “Bad decision by Ken to rule ‘Johnson’ correct on NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARKS $1200 without a ‘be more specific’ prompt — there were two Presidents with that surname, after all."

The Final Jeopardy Clue Didn't Help Ken Jennings Out

Final Jeopardy was about Brand Names. The question read “In 1886 this brand’s bookkeeper came up with its name & flowing script logo, saying, ‘the two Cs would look well in advertising.’” Fans complained that the "two Cs" portion of the clue made them (and the contestants) think that the answer only had two Cs in it or that the logo was of two Cs. Fitzpatrick and Amanda Prusila both wrote Coco Chanel as their answer, connecting the two Cs in Chanel's logo. Daniel Gately wrote Currier. The answer was Coca-Cola which does not have a logo of just two Cs and have three Cs in is name.

While some fans thought it was easy, others complained about the wording of the clue, that left Fitzpatrick a two-day champion. "Bit of a stunning triple miss on FJ — the only thing I can think of is eliminating Coca Cola because it has 3 C’s, but that doesn’t hold up with the Coco Chanel guess. Either way, pretty dominant win for Mark."

