Jeopardy! is in hot water for an offensive clue. Host Ken Jennings, who has been associated with the iconic American TV game show since 2004, had to apologize to a contestant for a sexist clue. During the October 28, 2024, episode of Jeopardy!, contestants had to complete a rhyming phrase that started with “Men seldom make passes at...” Contestant Will Wallace quickly responded with “Girls who wear glasses,” a phrase from poet Dorothy Parker. Contestant Heather Ryan was uncomfortable with the answer considering she was wearing glasses herself.

Now, Jennings was quick to notice the awkward moment and tried to laugh it off by calling the answer a little “problematic” while apologizing to Ryan. However, the viewers felt that Jennings should have never read such a sexist clue in the first place. Since Jennings has been an influential figure on the show for a long time, fans are now questioning why he hadn’t intervened earlier and gotten the clue removed from the round.

But this isn’t the first time Jennings has faced backlash for allegedly showing bias towards certain contestants. During the October 16, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! Jennings faced backlash for accepting contestant Rishabh’s answer to a question. A lot of viewers argued that his messy handwriting was hard to read. On the other hand, another contestant, Rachel, had a much clearer answer, but Jennings chose to accept Rishabh’s response, which the fans felt was unfair.

‘Jeopardy!’ Is Facing Ongoing Allegations of Discrimination Behind the Scenes

Jeopardy! has recently come under scrutiny after two former executives have filed complaints about race, gender, and age-based discrimination against the game show. Shelley Ballance Ellis, the highest-ranking Black production executive on Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, along with her colleague Monique Diaz have alleged that the shows’ management has been outwardly racist towards them.

Ellis and Diaz have filed complaints with California’s Civil Rights Department and the National Labor Relations Board to allege that Sony retaliated against their claims of experiencing years of discrimination including racist comments, jokes, and pay inequalities by terminating them. In response, Sony stated that recent terminations were part of a reorganization and were unrelated to the discrimination claims.

According to Ellis and Diaz, the producers had a dismissive attitude toward racial bias in the game questions featured on Jeopardy! Ellis also claimed that she and her colleagues had expressed concern about the “airing of inappropriate footage of Southern plantations” on Wheel of Fortune. She added that “racist comments and jokes” against Black women on the show were made in the control room, but the producers never addressed any of these concerns.

Jeopardy! airs every weeknight on ABC in the U.S. Episodes are also available to stream on ABC.com.

