Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is earning a reputation for his quick wit, and he demonstrated it at a recent show taping. While bantering with the studio audience, Jennings took a playful jab at Wheel of Fortune and its new host, Ryan Seacrest. The New York Post reported on the comments from a source who was in attendance.

During a break in taping, Jennings talked to the audience, asking them if they'd enjoyed watching the show — and if any of them wished they'd gone to see Wheel of Fortune instead. The source was effusive about Jennings' comments, making it clear they were in good fun:

"The crowd erupted in laughter and seemed to appreciate him making fun of the rivalry and not taking it so seriously. Ken is very humble, really kind to everyone on set, and eager to answer questions from guests".

The two shows are both produced by Sony Television and are frequently paired together in syndication, airing back-to-back. There's been a playful relationship between the two shows in the past. On April Fool's Day 1997, then-Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak hosted Jeopardy!, while Alex Trebek hosted Wheel of Fortune — with Sajak and co-host Vanna White as contestants.

What's Coming Up on 'Jeopardy!'?

This winter, Jeopardy! fans will have a lot more answers and questions beyond their usual dose on weekdays. Pop Culture Jeopardy!, hosted by Saturday Night Live funnyman Colin Jost, is set to premiere on Prime Video in December; it will offer a departure from the typical Jeopardy! format, as contestants will face off in teams of three.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will be back for a third prime-time season on ABC this winter, as well. In a change from previous versions of the tournament, the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! earns a place in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz shocked the Jeopardy! world by winning a game in the tournament, and now it falls to last year's winner, Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter, to equal (or match!) his accomplishment in the coming spring.

Jennings is the winningest Jeopardy! contestant in history; his 74-game winning streak, set in 2004, has yet to be matched or surpassed. Before his retirement as a contestant, Jennings also won the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament in 2020, defeating fellow super-champs James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune air daily in syndication; check your local listings. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.