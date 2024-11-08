Except one or two times in four decades, Jeopardy! has always been in the news for the right reasons. However, more recently, on October 28, 2024, an episode of Jeopardy! featured a clue that sparked controversy and discomfort among participants and viewers alike. The clue, presented by host Ken Jennings, was: "Men seldom make passes at...," to which the correct response was "girls who wear glasses." Not only was this outdated, but also sexist. On top of it, the clue came at contestant Heather Ryan, who was wearing glasses at the moment, and she’s now finally speaking up.

In a subsequent interview with Binghamton University's student-run newspaper, Pipe Dream, published on November 6, 2024, Ryan shared her perspective on the incident. She described the moment as "definitely an odd choice" and noted that it made everyone present, including Jennings, "a little uncomfortable." Ryan suggested that in 2024, it would probably be more appropriate to "choose better rhyming phrases," instead of moving forward with ones not thoroughly reviewed. She went on to express her sentiments in the following words:

“It’s definitely an odd choice. It was like, ‘oh, that was unexpected.’ Unfortunately, there are still girls who are [in] middle school and they don’t want to wear their glasses and they’re losing out on their education. So, I think it’s much better to be able to see than anything else.”

This phrase originates from a 1926 poem by Dorothy Parker, and was deemed outdated and sexist by everyone right away. Recognizing the potential insensitivity of the clue, Jennings immediately addressed the issue on-air, stating, "A little problematic, sorry Heather." Fellow contestant Will Wallace, who provided the correct response, also concurred, adding, "Very."

Controversial Moments Like This One Sprinkle Salt on Old Wounds

Close

Ken Jennings, known for his 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy! and now serving as its host, has faced a similar controversy in the past. Therefore, in a situation like this, fans are quick to bring old wounds to the surface. In 2014, for instance, Jennings posted a tweet saying, "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair." The tweet drew criticism for being ableist and insensitive, with many finding the comment inappropriate for someone in the public eye.

Although Jennings later acknowledged it was a poor attempt at humor, and apologized for it, those who won’t know that the glasses-related phrase was pulled from a poem, would be quick to blame Jennings for it. In response to the backlash, Jeopardy! producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss addressed the controversy on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. She clarified that the clue was a direct reference to Parker's 1926 poem and was not an original creation by the show's writers.

Regardless of it all, there’s a need for stakeholders at Jeopardy! to tread cautiously. Especially because this is the kind of recklessness that could lead to the aggravation of major insecurities, especially in young girls who have yet to mature.

Jeopardy! Season 41 is currently airing and its broadcast time varies depending on your location. You can visit the official website and enter your zip code to find the local station and airtime.

Jeopardy! (1984) Release Date September 10, 1984 Cast Johnny Gilbert , Alex Trebek , Ken Jennings , Mayim Bialik , Brad Rutter , Mike Richards , Mehmet Oz , Aaron Rodgers , anderson cooper , Katie Couric , Bill Whitaker , Savannah Guthrie , Sanjay Gupta , Buzzy Cohen , Iain Armitage Main Genre Game Show Creator(s) Merv Griffin Expand

Watch Jeopardy!