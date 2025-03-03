Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows, with over 50 years on the screens. It's certainly gone through its fair share of growing pains. The show originally aired in the 60s but was canceled and didn't return until the 80s. The small break hasn't affected the relevance or popularity of Jeopardy! though. Over the years, the series won a Peabody award in 2012, which is given to those who have shown excellence in the media industry. The show has also won dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards, ultimately solidifying the game show's spot in American pop culture.

Over the years, though, the series has seen many changes. Some were more obvious and became a necessity at the show and the economy grew. Other changes were on the smaller, less notable side, but still impacted the game show and made it grow into the epic series it is today. There's no denying that each of these changes played an integral role in the evolution of Jeopardy! and here are some of the major changes that have happened in the 50-plus years the show has been on air.

The Changing Faces of Jeopardy!