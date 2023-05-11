Jeopardy! has become the latest high-profile production to be impacted by the ongoing strike undertaken by the Writers' Guild of America, as the show has temporarily lost one of its co-hosts as a result of the industrial action. Deadline reports that co-host Mayim Bialik has taken the decision to step back from hosting the final week of filming for the show's 39th season, choosing to stand in solidarity alongside the writers of the show who are refusing to work. Jeopardy! is the most-watched show in syndication with around 9 million viewers weekly and is the second most-watched same-day entertainment show on TV after only 60 Minutes.

Deadline add that production of the final run of episodes is still going ahead as planned with Ken Jennings, Bialik's colleague and co-host, taking over duties for the remainder of filming. Those final episodes of the season are currently scheduled to be filmed at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City between Tuesday May 16 and Friday May 19. Jeopardy! is a WGA show, and the scripts for each episode feature contributions from WGA writers, however, the questions for contestants are written in advance of a season and therefore in advance of the strike.

Bialik and Jennings were the full time replacements for the late Alex Trebek, and have shared hosting duties this season, with Jennings hosting the first batch of episodes between August and the end of the year - Bialik then took over duties beginning in January, but Jennings will step in for those final episodes. Bialik, a member of the Screen Actors' Guild, is best known for her acting work. She played the titular character in the 1990s NBC series Blossom, and made a mainstream comeback playing Amy Farrah Fowler in the CBS sensation The Big Bang Theory. She recently starred as the main character in Call Me Kat, which recently ended on Fox with its third season.

Why Are the Writers Striking?

The WGA is arguing that the writers are not seeing their fair of residual payments as a result of streaming platforms. If a TV show is broadcast on regular television and streaming, the latter is paid for in significantly smaller amounts. For streamers, writers are paid a flat fee regardless of success but broadcast television uses a “reward-for-success” model that means if a show is a hit, writers can earn more in residuals. The WGA is also campaigning for a higher salary floor and for regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in scriptwriting, asking the AMPTP for a guarantee that it won’t be “used as source material”.