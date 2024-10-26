It's common knowledge for any avid Jeopardy! watcher that sports questions are kryptonite for the average contestant. Despite being in the 99th percentile of intelligence in America, the bookish contestants will inevitably slip up on the most obvious sports-related clue that the average fan would correctly answer without much thought. These flubs, pertaining to sports clues, while hilarious, make us watching at home feel like geniuses for a brief period. It's only human to take pleasure in knowing something that three brainiacs are oblivious to. No moment in Jeopardy! history encapsulates the woeful sports blind spot in most contestants' pool of knowledge more than the infamous awkward silence in 2018, where each of the three players didn't even bother to venture a guess on all five football clues, leading to some unforgettable Alex Trebek zingers.

While many awkward failures arise from cringe-inducing contestant interviews, nothing creates more viral-worthy moments than in-game whiffs. Fails in sports categories have been a time-honored tradition on Jeopardy! In 2017, contestants were triple-stumped by clues about the teams that NFL legends like Michael Irvin and "Mean" Joe Greene played for. Only on Jeopardy! could someone confuse Wayne Gretzky for Magic Johnson, as one contestant learned the hard way that a clue about assists related to hockey and not basketball. In one 2023 match, the category "Hall of Famer by Position" went untouched until the very last moments of the round, resulting in a quadruple triple-stumper. These pale in comparison to the five triple-stumpers heard around the Internet in 2018.

On February 1, 2018, contestants Justin Earnshaw, Sara Helmers, and returning champion Ryan Fenster saw a typical slate of categories regarding literature, film, vocabulary, and geography. However, one category, titled "Talkin' Football" would be the bane of their existence. It was a timely theme, as the episode aired a few days before the Super Bowl. All three avoided the category like a plague, with the last five clues on the board in the round belonging to this dreaded subject. Ryan reluctantly selected the $200 clue in disheartened resignation, as if he knew a viral moment was looming. After none of the contestants buzzed in for the first clue, the late Alex Trebek knew instantly the three were clueless about the gridiron. When Ryan grudgingly selected the $400 clue, Trebek wryly remarked, "I can tell you guys are big football fans!" The second triple-stumper provoked audible audience laughter. "You think we should go to commercial?" the host asked.

The final three clues were a procession for the contestants to experience continued embarrassment on television. "Two clues left, Ryan!" Trebek said after the third consecutive triple-stumper, now rubbing it in, as the players prayed to be saved by the buzzer. Even after four clues, there was still no guess to be had by any contestant, almost as if they were actively protesting the category. "Let's look at the $1000 clue, just for the fun of it!" Trebek proclaimed, now in full roast mode. Considering that the three were unaware of who Tom Landry coached for or what a fair catch was, Trebek was fairly confident they wouldn't know the nickname of the Minnesota Vikings defensive line from the 1970s, so much so that he didn't bother to cue in the "time's up" buzzer. "If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die!" the beloved host said, closing out an unforgettable moment that will live on in Jeopardy! history.

Even for casual football fans, these misses are howlers. If any of the contestants attempted a guess, the hilarity could've been taken up a notch, but the silence echoing through Sony Pictures Studios after each clue was priceless. Of course, it's tempting to ridicule any Jeopardy! player for their sports-related gaffes, but in roughly 99% of other subjects, they would make all of us look foolish. The average American would likely stand there frozen during an opera-related category. This iconic moment is not only hysterically amusing, but it helps humanize these contestants who have a seemingly otherworldly level of knowledge.

Alex Trebek, with his effortless charm, quick wit, and candor, elevated a mildly humorous moment to a must-watch television event. Ken Jennings has come into his own as a host, but there will be only one Alex Trebek. Those shoes are impossible to fill, and these instances are why Jeopardy! fans miss him dearly. The host's shrewd instincts in this ill-fated quintuple triple-stumper stand out the most, even more so than each contestant's egregious lack of football knowledge. After Ryan nervously chuckled upon selecting the second clue, Trebek identified that this would be an all-time segment. Viewers could count on a Trebek zinger in a given episode, especially as he aged, but his sardonic humor was always wholehearted. Any contestant felt honored to face ribbing from America's favorite game show host.

The moment became a sensation online, amassing 2 million views on YouTube. In 2020, Jeopardy! returned with more football trivia, this time about in-game penalties and referee signals. To make things a little easier for any football-ignorant contestants, Trebek accompanied each question by performing each signal himself. This time around, the players put on a far better showing, correctly answering three out of the five clues. Perhaps all sports clues need is a visual demonstration.

For a game show that's as prolific as Jeopardy!, awkward and cringe-inducing moments are a given, especially since the contestants are everyday people, which, in turn, only makes these uncomfortable flubs and gaffes more awkward. The average Jeopardy! contestant has plenty to sweat over; the bright lights, the live audience, and the rapid-fire questions. However, these apprehensions are nothing compared to the horror of seeing a sports category on the board.

