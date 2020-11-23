The fan-favorite contestant will serve as the host of a batch of new episodes set to film at the end of the month.

Two weeks after the passing of iconic host Alex Trebek, Sony Pictures Television has announced their plans for future episodes of Jeopardy! As reported by Variety, fan-favorite contestant and “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings will serve as an interim guest host for a batch of new episodes set to begin filming November 30. Jennings will be the first of a rotating series of guest hosts, with a permanent new host yet to be decided.

“Alex believed in the importance of ‘Jeopardy!’! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Jennings shared the announcement on Twitter, saying, “There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January.”

Trebek passed away November 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He served as the host of Jeopardy! for an astonishing 37 seasons, beginning his tenure on the popular quiz show back in 1984. He also played himself on a number of TV shows, most notably (in my opinion) on the Season 3 episode of The X-Files “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space,” in which Trebek played a version of himself as one of the Men In Black. Meanwhile, Jennings made his debut as a Jeopardy! contestant back in June of 2004, beginning a staggering 74-game winning streak that didn’t end until the following November. He currently holds the record for highest total winnings on a game show with a grand total of $2.52 million. He recently joined Jeopardy! as a consulting producer, so even if he doesn’t stay on as the show’s new permanent host, he’ll still be involved as a familiar presence for longtime fans. More guest hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

