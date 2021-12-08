Jeopardy! fans will be seeing more of Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on the popular game show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bialik and Jennings will continue to share hosting duties throughout the rest of the show's 38th season.

"We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! Season 38," Sony tweeted on the Jeopardy Twitter account, "and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!"

Bialik and Jennings hosting for the rest of the season mean that a new full-time host will not have to be decided until Season 39. Bialik has previously said that she wanted to be the show's new full-time host, however, she is currently unable to due to her commitment to the sitcom Call Me Kat, which currently airs on Fox.

Bialik and Jennings took over hosting duties from executive producer Mike Richards, who chose himself to replace the late Alex Trebek. Following the news of discrimination lawsuits from his time producing The Price Is Right and offensive jokes made on a podcast, Richards stepped down as host and was later fired as showrunner. Davies, who replaced Richards as showrunner, will continue to serve in the role through the end of the season.

Image via Jeopardy!

RELATED: LeVar Burton Isn't Interested in Becoming the Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!' Anymore

Bialik's previous work includes playing Blossom Russo on the sitcom Blossom, which ran on NBC from 1990-1995. She also played Amy Farrah Fowler on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2007-2019 on CBS. Jennings is well-known to Jeopardy! fans after competing in a long winning streak on the show. Jennings recently appeared in a revival of the game show The Chase (hosted by Sara Haines), which aired on ABC.

Jeopardy's 38th season is set to conclude on July 29, 2022. Fans can watch new episodes of the game show currently airing in syndication.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Through 2021 The beloved game show still has no permanent host.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email