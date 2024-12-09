We live in a time when there are many, many things one could direct their anger towards. Take your pick: war, social injustices, racial discrimination, people losing money buying cryptocurrency from someone at the tail end of their proverbial 15-minutes, you name it. But hey, why get all up in arms over things that, how shall we say, matter, when there are Jeopardy! responses that threaten to tear down the very fabric of existence and bring about the end of days.

At least it seems that way, if the public outrage over mispronunciations and incorrect phrasing in the long-running game show is any indication. But aren't they just splitting hairs, really? For $200: Name a frozen course of action Jeopardy! fans need to do. What is chill the f**k out? Correct.

Makes 'Jeopardy!' Fans Mad. What are Mispronunciations?

On October 14th, 2024, a mispronunciation of “anesthesiologist" cost Eamonn Campbell. Fans were quick to roast Ken Jennings and the Jeopardy! judges, with one fan saying, “Are you frikin [sic] kidding me?!!! Eamonn Campbell doesn’t have a lisp… He just can’t seem to pronounce ‘anesthesiologist.'" 10 days later, dog breed "Weimaraner" bred contempt by stiffing three-day champion William Wegman, who pronounced it "Weimareiner," prompting one Karen fan to call foul, saying, "Everyone says 'Weimaraner' the way Will did!"

Related 'Jeopardy's Most Mind-Blowingly Difficult Final Clue Ever You might want to brush up on your cheese history.

I'm sorry, but is everyone playing the game? No. Will is. Will is not everyone. If everyone said it that way, then that's what the correct response would be. But here's the problem. Fans are quick to take Jeopardy! to task for not allowing mispronunciations, but then they're no less forgiving for when a mispronunciation is allowed. Take the case of Mehal Shah, who, on November 22nd, 2024, mispronounced “Apéritif”, only his pronunciation, "Apertif," was allowed. One syllable short. And back in July 2024, an answer with one extra syllable, "lare-un-nix" instead of "lar-ynx," was also allowed, souring the whole game for one fan. These are the type of people whose days are ruined when they only get "snap" and "crackle," no "pop," in their Rice Krispies.

In 'Jeopardy!', It's the End of an Inning and How You Say It. What are Three and Out, and Phrasing?

Close

Jeopardy! fans are no less fickle when it comes to the clues that stymie all three contestants, either. Take this example, a $1600 clue that reads, “Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit." The answer, obviously, is Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, but although all three knew the answer, none pronounced it properly, which again riled up the fan base. "If you're not going to accept anyone's attempt to pronounce Solzhenitsyn, don't write a clue about him," said one. But heaven forbid had they accepted one over the other two. Besides, if you're smart enough to know Solzhenitsyn, then you should know enough to say Solzhenitsyn properly.

Fans were quick to the rescue on that one, but equally quick to lambaste all three contestants when they blew an easy clue. On October 7th, 2024, the final clue category was "Brand Names," and the clue read, "In 1886 this brand's bookkeeper came up with its name & flowing script logo, saying, 'The two Cs would look well in advertising." The correct answer is "What is Coca-Cola?," but two wrote 'Coco Chanel' and one said 'Currier.' Reasonable guesses, but chastised all the same, with one fan saying, "Now how did me & my mom say the right answer but none of them didn't??" Gee, I don't know, Timmy. Maybe you and your mom didn't have a camera in your face, with a live audience and tens of thousands of people at home watching you. Under pressure, not everyone thinks clearly. Think of Sir Galahad (Michael Palin) in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, who, when asked, "What is your favorite color?" answered, "Blue, no yel..." An easy question, yet off he went over the edge to his death.

Essentially, anything that Jeopardy! does that's perceived as wrong is picked apart. Heck, anything Jeopardy! does by the book is picked apart. For instance, in 2021, the game show came under fire for champion Matt Amodio's phrasing of his answers. What Amodio would do is preface his responses with "what is," regardless of if it was grammatically correct or not (i.e. "What is Martin Scorsese?"). The controversy reached such a level that the show had to reiterate its rules, which are that contestants are required to answer clues in the form of a question, period. Not a question that's phrased correctly, not one that doesn't send a chill down the back of grammar purists everywhere. Just a question. Again, it's splitting hairs over something that really makes no difference whatsoever in the lives of Jeopardy! fans, just fodder for them to get all bent out of shape about. That said, there's little doubt that the folks behind Jeopardy! would rather know people care about trivial matters. The day those fans go silent is the day Jeopardy! is in, well, jeopardy.

Jeopardy! is available to stream in the U.S. on YouTube TV

Your changes have been saved Jeopardy! Release Date September 10, 1984 Main Genre Game Show

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV