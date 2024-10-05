Ryan Manton must have been riding high when he came into his third Jeopardy! game of the week following a pair of victories, but Wednesday's episode was not one to remember. When he should have been cruising to another win, Manton found himself up a creek without a paddle and in serious trouble until he was gifted the win by an unbelievable error.

Manton was up against Erin Ward, a software developer from Ontario, Canada, and Scott Tcheng, an ER doctor from San Francisco. The first round was tight, with Manton showing his dislike for Daily Doubles early on. Despite landing the very first Daily Double on his first buzz-in, he only wagered and won $1,000. By the end of the round, he was tied with Tcheng at $5,800, while Ward was close behind with $3,600.

But when we got into Double Jeopardy, where things can really change, Tcheng started gaining momentum and Manton was toiling. He missed a Daily Double for $3,800, with Tcheng getting a hold of the lead. Tcheng looked like he was on the verge of putting the game out of reach, needing just one Daily Double to secure an unassailable lead and bring Manton's winning run to an untimely end. But he didn't!

Instead of going for the higher-dollar clues where the Daily Doubles are typically found, Tcheng stuck to lower-value questions, giving Manton the chance to uncover the final Daily Double. By playing it safe, he ended up costing himself. So, by the time the Final Jeopardy round came around, Manton had a slight edge, with $12,400 to Tcheng’s $11,800 and Ward’s $4,800.

The Final Jeopardy clue, in the category of “Science,” was: “Physicist John Wheeler said he coined this term as a faster way to say ‘completely collapsed objects.’” Both Manton and Tcheng correctly answered “black hole,” but Manton played it smart, betting just enough to snatch the win, leaving him with $23,601, a mere dollar ahead of Tcheng’s $23,600, while Ward finished with $800.

Scott Tcheng's Surprising 'Jeopardy!' Strategy Draws Criticism

Over on Reddit, fans had plenty to say about the game. One commenter was baffled by Tcheng’s strategy, writing, “Scott had Ryan on the ropes, but I was utterly baffled by the fact that he seemed to be actively avoiding uncovering DD3, when all he had to do guarantee he’d have the lead going into FJ is keep that last DD away from Ryan– find it and wager $5 if you want! But instead, Scott kept picking from the top row, allowing Ryan to find the last DD and take back the lead, and ultimately win the game. Unbelievable.”

Will Manton get as lucky again in his next round? Viewers will just need to watch to find out.

Jeopardy is available to watch on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

