Jeopardy! fans are not happy with the show's use of film promotion in their categories. Recently, the series partnered with Focus Features to have Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult on to share vampire questions for their new film, Nosferatu. The remake from director Robert Eggers is coming out on Christmas day and the two stars asked questions about "Cinematic Vampires." The category included references to Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt in the 90s version of Interview with the Vampire. Fans, however, are tired of the promotion categories and complained about it on Reddit.

In the comments, one user wrote “These upcoming movie ad categories are really tiring tbh." Another Reddit user replied, “And, per usual, the length of the clues means we don’t finish DJ and this time left a lot of cash on the board! I like Hoult, but both he and Depp appeared to be really miserable about reading these clues aloud, like someone was torturing them and forcing them to do it under duress. No offense intended to the players, but this was a dud of a game.”

Fans were angry that Depp and Hoult's clues took too long, and it left Double Jeopardy money on the board. They stated that it happens with these promotional segments, but it did not help that none of the contestants buzzed in for a number of clues. Meaning they had to run out the time on the clock.

To Be Fair, the Contestants Got Most the Questions Wrong

Image via Focus Features

During the segment, the contestants did not get the Kate Beckinsale vampire franchise Underworld or that Catherine Deneuve was the star of The Hunger. One contestant did know that Kathryn Bigelow directed Bill Paxton in Near Dark, however. Whether it was the length of the clues or the contestants not actually knowing 3 of the 5 questions, it left fans angry at the partnership. The reality is that the contestants don't know their vampire lore.

You can watch Jeopardy! every weekday night.

