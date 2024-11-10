The iconic game show Jeopardy! is finally all set to make its long-awaited debut on streaming platforms in early 2025. The news comes after the show’s current host, Ken Jennings, confirmed it during a recent taping, where he confirmed that all 41 seasons of the Emmy-winning program would soon be available to stream.

According to The US Sun, Jennings mentioned that the show would "most likely" become available on either Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. The confirmation came in response to a behind-the-scenes question by the said source, to which Jennings’ exact reply was: “It is happening, indeed,” and that it will be in “early 2025.” The absence of Jeopardy! from streaming services has been a point of contention among fans, especially after the discontinuation of its dedicated channel on Pluto TV in July 2024.

Although there have consistently been free reruns of the show on Pluto TV on a separate channel 24/7, the show wasn’t available in its entirety on demand. Those who wanted to catch up on the show in its entirety or watch specific episodes, including the content led by the late Alex Trebek, didn’t really have a source to resort to. However, it won’t be long now that fans would be able to binge-watch Jeopardy! whenever they’d want to.

The Franchise Is Also Expanding Its Blueprint With Pop Culture Jeopardy!

In addition to the main series, the franchise is also expanding its digital footprint with the introduction of Pop Culture Jeopardy! This spinoff is set to premiere on December 4, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and marks the first time a Jeopardy! series has been created specifically for a major streaming service. The show is going to be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s cast member Colin Jost and will feature teams of three contestants competing in categories ranging from alternative rock to Broadway, all within the classic answer-and-question format. The reported grand prize of the show is set at $300,000.

This evolution reflects the show's commitment to adapting to changing media landscapes while preserving the intellectual rigor and entertainment value that have made it a staple of American television for over four decades.

Therefore, moving forward, not only are we going to have the original Jeopardy! on streaming platforms, but a brand new version of Jeopardy! spinoff for modern audiences. Given that the upcoming spinoff is slated to be available on Prime Video, the original show’s all 41 seasons will also probably land on the same streaming platform. As of now, there’s no official confirmation of when or which platform.

Jeopardy! Season 41 is currently airing and its broadcast time varies depending on your location. You can visit the official website and enter your zip code to find the local station and airtime.

