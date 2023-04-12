For generations, TV game shows like Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and The Price Is Right have been the bread and butter of wholesome family entertainment. Families from all parts of the world would sit down for dinner and unwind with a harmless game of trivia. From their inception in the 1930s, game shows have enjoyed commercial success, appealing to the senses of the booming middle-class audience. But somewhere along the line, the crowd grew disillusioned when the market became oversaturated with too many game shows. Now, even the evergreen shows like Jeopardy! and Family Feud that enjoyed decades of loyal viewership have either been canceled or plummeted in popularity. This turn of events signifies a culmination of changes in the viewing culture, where game shows have emerged bruised and bullied. Why might this be the case?

How Did Game Shows Become So Popular?

Game shows started off with trivia, spelling, and quiz programs on radio in the 1920s before transitioning the format to television in the late 1930s. Over on the small screen, quiz shows like Spelling Bee enjoyed unprecedented popularity, quickly becoming an entertainment staple in most households. Since game shows were relatively easy and inexpensive to produce, their numbers grew exponentially and even received prime-time viewership. Early on, quiz shows were considered highbrow cultural products that didn't just entertain, but also provided the audience with valuable knowledge across different facets of life and the world. As knowledge wasn't as easily accessible as it is now, people could rely on routine appointments with the shows to learn something new.

Towards the 1960s, however, game shows started getting shinier, with currently recognizable elements such as jingle music, flashy lights, and sound effects getting added. Still, there was an immense sense of joy and optimism to be found in the loud and glittery elements of these programs. Think buzzers, shiny sets, dramatic lighting, catchy catchphrases, the participation of the studio audience, and so much more. But more importantly, game shows carried a promise for the middle class, that if only one can solve a puzzle or name the correct historical figure, they, too, can be awarded large sums of life-changing money. The games were designed to be challenging enough to stimulate the viewers yet not so difficult as to be impossible to solve. This balance allowed ordinary people to aspire to win extravagant prizes by demonstrating their everyday knowledge.

But it wasn't just the financial prospect of game shows that boosted their popularity. Home audiences could experience the thrill of participating in a game show just by watching a contestant without the physical exertion or risk involved in actual competition. These game shows allowed viewers to place themselves in the contestant's shoes and experience the vicarious thrill of solving a puzzle or guessing the correct price of a kitchen appliance. The competitive nature of game shows also provides a sense of satisfaction and validation to viewers who can answer questions correctly, reinforcing a sense of intelligence and competency.

Streaming Services and Advancements in Technology Might Be a Reason for the Decline

Despite enjoying decades of loyal viewership, the game shows have considerably declined in numbers and popularity. Classic shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? have been canceled, and the ones running, such as Family Feud and Jeopardy! have greatly dwindled in popularity. There isn't one particular reason that can magically explain away the downfall of game shows in present times. Instead, this shift away from the game shows hints towards a major change in the global viewing experience. The most obvious one is the shift from TV to streaming platforms.

For the most part, game shows were viewed as an activity for the whole family to indulge in together. The experience of watching a game show has always been a communal one, almost like watching a major sports event. There is a sense of joy and togetherness to be found in watching a show alongside one's family and friends, arguing over the answers, and yelling at the TV. It's a bonding experience, unique to watching competitive content, that fosters an environment of camaraderie and enhances the overall viewing show. At the same time, the viewers were also rewarded with factual tidbits about everyday life, history, geography, politics, pop culture, and current affairs.

In contrast, streaming platforms mostly have an isolated viewing experience. It can be difficult to enjoy game shows without anyone around to argue or cheer with. Anyone who's attempted to watch game shows alone knows it doesn't quite pack a punch. While game shows are up for viewing over the internet, they now primarily serve to satiate the viewer's nostalgia rather than immersing them in a new experience. Another major appeal of the game show was its ability to provide the viewer with everyday knowledge while entertaining them. But now that the entire history of collective human knowledge is present at anyone's fingertips, game shows' pedagogical potential has been rendered redundant. After all, there is little sense in tuning into an hour-long episode when one can burn through hundreds of facts and trivia with a simple Google. Alternatively, viewers also have the option of tuning into the millions of video essays and documentaries available online that delve into any chosen topic much deeper than a segment of a game show ever could.

Reality Shows Like ‘Big Brother’ Surged in Popularity

In the early 2000s, the TV culture started getting dominated by reality shows, and around the same time, social media was gaining prominence. The zeitgeist of the time demanded that viewers feel connected with the contestants at a deeper, emotional level. Game shows, with their limited runtimes and game segments, could only spare so much time to foster a parasocial relationship between the audience and contestants. Reality shows, in opposition, are all about scrutinizing the identity, insecurities, and aspirations of their contestants for the world to witness and relate to. This ability to glimpse into someone's slice of life fueled the popularity of reality shows, many watching them as a guilty pleasures, offering a voyeuristic experience that's difficult to resist.

Unlike traditional game shows, where contestants rely on their knowledge to win, contestants in reality shows rely on their likability and perceived authenticity to build a fanbase. And winning the game has become secondary to amassing clout. While reality shows have lucrative prizes for their winners, it often pales in comparison to game show prizes. For instance, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? rewards its winners with millions of dollars, and Jeopardy! has given away as much as $4 million to its biggest winner. Alternatively, the 2023's Big Brother winner received $100,000, and the standard prize money for winners of Love Island is £50,000. Now, winning the game is no longer the point of participating, and the larger reward is to build a social media following, which can later be leveraged to bag brand sponsorships as an influencer. Furthermore, reality TV is often targeted toward the younger demography, whereas game shows pander to older audiences. This leaves sponsors with little financial incentive to produce new game shows or renew older ones.

Could Game Shows Make a Comeback?

Game shows have had an extensive history with their share of ups and downs, and it's not the first time doubts have been cast about their survivability. In the early 90s, concerns were raised over the disappearance of game shows, with many wondering if lights were finally out for them. But as it turned out, game shows only needed one success story to revitalize the entire industry. The inception of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? started off a new era of game shows, giving rise to modern classics like Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? and Deal or No Deal.

Though the era heralded by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? might have ended, new shows like HQ Trivia have redefined the genre by adapting to current technology. HQ Trivia is a mobile app-based game show that allows viewers worldwide to partake in live quizzes and compete for actual money. HQ Trivia inherited the appointment viewing structure from its predecessors, running games twice every day. At its peak, the show boasted over 2.4 million viewers before declining in popularity and shutting down in 2020.

Though the show's lifespan was short-lived, it did create a spark to illuminate the potential of game shows to survive and thrive in the present day. This goes to show that game shows may go away for a little while, but they always come bouncing back, ready to entertain a new generation of viewers. So, perhaps it's too early to press the concluding buzzer on game shows. Who knows, maybe we will even see a revival of the classic Supermarket Sweep, where contestants can run wild in a grocery store once again. After all, stranger things have happened in the world of television!